US, Botswana forces conclude successful Southern Accord 2024

U.S. Army Sgt. Brennan Prince, a team leader with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, fosters esprit de corps with a Botswana Defence Force soldier during the reflexive fire drill as part of exercise Southern Accord 2024 at Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 6, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

SHOSHONG, Botswana — After two weeks of intensive training and collaboration, exercise Southern Accord 2024 concluded with a closing ceremony in Shoshong, marking another milestone in the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Botswana.



The bi-annual joint exercise, held from August 5-15, 2025, brought together forces from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade and the North Carolina Army and Air National Guard, further solidifying the military cooperation between these partnered nations.



“Our goal was to build our bilateral joint readiness, and I can confidently say, ‘mission accomplished,’” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc, deputy commanding general of SETAF-AF. “This exercise has been a resounding success thanks to the leadership and support of the BDF. From the facilities here in Shoshong to the logistics and material support, we truly couldn’t have done it without your leadership and collaboration.”



Sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by SETAF-AF, the exercise focused on enhancing bilateral joint readiness through a series of complex training scenarios, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief operations, peacekeeping missions and aeromedical evacuations. Held across three locations in Botswana, it underscored the shared commitment to regional security and stability in Southern Africa.



One of the defining elements of the exercise was the participation of the North Carolina Army and Air National Guard, which has shared a State Partnership Program with the BDF since 2008. During his closing ceremony remarks, LeBlanc commented on the importance of this program.



“As a guardsman myself, I’m incredibly proud of the work of the State Partnership Program. North Carolina’s partnership with Botswana, going strong since 2008, is a shining example of what we can accomplish through SPP.”



Over the years, this partnership has facilitated numerous exchanges of military best practices. North Carolina’s involvement not only highlighted the depth of the US-Botswana relationship but also reinforced the importance of sustained military collaboration in enhancing joint operational capabilities.



“Southern Accord is the latest example and testimony to the two countries' cooperation in security-related matters in pursuit of peace, stability and the rule of law,” said Botswana's Minister of Defence, Kagiso Thomas Mmusi. “It is also honoring an exchange of skills for the betterment of our readiness when and wherever we may encounter future threats.”



Throughout the exercise, participants engaged in a variety of training events designed to simulate real-world challenges. These included live-fire drills, squad and platoon training exercises, disaster relief workshops, as well as exchanges involving engineering, air and logistics.



The joint efforts of U.S. and Botswana forces were evident in every scenario, with each military working side-by-side throughout the exercise.



U.S. Ambassador to Botswana, Howard A. Van Vranken, also drew a parallel between the exercise and Botswana’s recent success in the Olympics, where local sprinter Letsile Tebogo won gold in the 200-meter dash.



“Botswana and its armed forces are gifted,” said Van Vranken. “But talent isn't good enough. You have to add a commitment to be the best. On top of that, you've got to have discipline. And then you've got to just work hard. When you combine all of that, along with a very supportive community, you achieve excellence. And that's what we've seen here in Botswana at Southern Accord 2024."



Van Vranken’s remarks came on the heels of a successful medical civic action program (MEDCAP) also held during the exercise, where U.S. and BDF counterparts teamed with civic leaders and local clinics to offer free healthcare. Services included dental and eyecare services, as well as HIV and cervical cancer screening.



The MEDCAP saw an average of 300 patients per day over a two-week period, a 900% increase over the 30 patients normally seen at the local clinic.



The exercise also provided a platform for advancing gender integration and supporting women, peace and security (WPS) initiatives. The BDF, in collaboration with SETAF-AF, implemented a 5-year WPS strategy, led by the BDF’s Gender Integration office, established in September 2023. Ambassador Van Vranken said this initiative reflects the commitment of both nations to promoting inclusivity and empowering women within the armed forces.



As the exercise came to a close, LeBlanc called attention to the successes of the exercise, not just in terms of the skills gained, but also in the strengthened bonds between the U.S. and Botswana forces.



“Our commitment to African security is unquestioned,” concluded LeBlanc. “The bilateral force we saw working together here today looks very different from the first day of the exercise. It’s only by conducting missions side-by-side that trust and unity is strengthened.”