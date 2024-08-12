2024 17th TRW 2nd Quarter Awards, All-Call

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing celebrated the outstanding achievements of the base community during the Commander’s Call and the 2nd Quarterly Awards Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Aug. 9.

Before the ceremony, Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th TRW command chief, took the floor for the Commander’s Call. They discussed upcoming visits, the 10-year strategic plan and infrastructure projects. Maguinness emphasized the importance of the mission- Train, Transform and Empower joint and coalition warriors- and driving the technical expertise of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance warriors as well as fire specialists.

“We want to build warriors with that inner drive,” said Maguiness

Following Maguinness’ words, the ceremony shifted to quarterly awards, a tradition that honors exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions to the 17th TRW mission.

Congratulations to the Quarterly Award Recipients!

Junior Military Training Leader Of The Quarter: Staff Sgt. Jeffery Campbell, 17th Training Group

Senior Military Training Leader Of The Quarter: Master Sgt. Yessiell Perez, 17th Training Group

Honor Guard Member Of The Quarter: Senior Airman Pedro Salgado-Pacheco, 17th Mission Support Group

Volunteer Of The Quarter: Airman 1st Class Abbigayle Pfaff, 17th Wing Staff Agency

Raider Excellence Junior Service Member Of The Quarter: Airman 1st Class Eddy Tsui, 17th Medical Group

Raider Excellence Service Member Of The Quarter: Technical Sgt. Demarcus Hayes, 17th Mission Support Group

Raider Excellence Senior Service Member Of The Quarter: Master Sgt. Acayshia Washington, 17th Training Group

17th Training Wing Civilian Non-Supervisory Category I Of The Quarter: Ms. Stephanie Berg, 17th Medical Group

17th Training Wing Civilian Non-Supervisory Category II Of The Quarter: Mr. Michael Haynes, 17th Wing Staff Agency

Civilian Non-Supervisory Category III Of The Quarter: Dr. Leah Graham, 517th TRG

Civilian Supervisory Category II Of The Quarter: Mr. Wayne Lohman, 17th MSG

Civilian Supervisory Category III Of The Quarter: Suzanne Daily, 17th MSG

Airman Of The Quarter: Senior Airman Imani Royal, 517th TRG

Non-Commissioned Officer Of The Quarter: Staff Sgt. KristiannaThomas, Wing Staff Agencies

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Of The Quarter: Master Sgt. Darryl Donaldson, 17th MDG

17th Training Wing Company Grade Officer Of The Quarter: Capt. Rebekah Brown, 17th MSG

17th Training Wing Field Grade Officer Of The Quarter: Maj. Joshua Wiser, 17th MDG

17th Training Wing Team Of The Quarter: Russian Training Flight, 517th TRG

17th Training Wing Unit Of The Quarter: 17th Force Support Squadron, 17th MSG

