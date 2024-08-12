Wells Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Dylan Wells graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) August 15, 2024.



Wells, from Los Angeles, California, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including his family’s heritage.



“I’ve wanted to serve in the military since I was a kid,” says Wells. “My grandfather was a Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class in World War II. I was inspired by the stories my father told me of his service in the Navy and of his life. Though I initially chose a different career path, I maintained a desire to serve and eventually chose to enlist so that I could carry on the legacy of my grandfather.”



Wells, 31, graduated from Reseda High School, where he was a member of the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps and NJROTC marksmanship team. After high school, Wells attended Arizona State University and received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Wells is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.

The award, according to Wells, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“I was surprised when I was told I’d won the award because I believed I was only doing what was expected of me. This award is proof that regardless of your life circumstance, if it is your dream to serve in the Navy you can have success. I’m in a much different point in my life than most recruits that enter boot camp, and I hope that my achievements will be a source of inspiration for others to join, too. I’ll use this award as a reminder to not doubt myself and to keep pushing to achieve all of my goals and aspirations.”



Wells’ RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Leeroy Colon, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class (ABH1) Charles Morris and Machinery Repairman 2nd Class (MR2) Matthew Schneider, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“Boot camp can be tough in the sense that you don’t’ have the network of support that you’re used to” he said. “I was lucky in that even though I didn’t have as much contact with my family as I was used to, my RDCs were there to provide that support. All of my RDCs, along with the other recruits, became my new family. This was something that I learned very quickly. The people you serve with and who help mentor you play roles that are just as important as your family back home.”



Additionally, Wells said his family helped push him to success.



“Every person back home who wrote a letter to me or answered my phone calls motivated me during boot camp,” said Wells. “I had so many doubts along the way, and my family back home who supported me helped me to develop more self-confidence. I couldn’t have gone through this experience if it weren’t for them. In this way, they are a big part of any success that I’ve been able to achieve while I was here.”



Wells said his biggest challenge was learning how to cope with being separated from his family.



“The distance and not knowing what was happening with my family at all times was tough,” he said. “There were plenty of nights where I would stay awake worrying about things. But there came a point when I realized that this was only distracting me from my training. Through the use of Warrior Toughness methods my RDCs taught me, I learned to let go of a lot of these concerns and have faith that they were going to be okay. I learned to have more of a positive attitude about the situation. In the end it all worked out the way it was supposed to.”



After graduation, Wells will attend Gunner’s Mate “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois, for technical training in electricity, electronics, and operation of launch systems and torpedoes.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

