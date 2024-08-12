Strengths, Resilience, and Relationships: CREDO's Impactful Week at NSA Mechanicsburg

Photo By Christy Trabun | Petty Officer First Class Joseph Buckley, a member of the Navy Region Mid Atlantic...... read more read more Photo By Christy Trabun | Petty Officer First Class Joseph Buckley, a member of the Navy Region Mid Atlantic Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) team, introduces the Clifton Strengths Finder course. The CREDO team visited Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg at the invitation of installation command staff from August 5-8, offering a series of personal and professional development courses. This marked the first-ever "road show" of its kind, featuring courses such as SAFE Talk, ARSENAL, and The Gottman Institute’s Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work. see less | View Image Page

“What would happen if we studied what was right with people instead of what’s wrong with them?” asked Don Clifton, a World War II Distinguished Flying Cross recipient who later became an American psychologist and the founder of Clifton Strengths.



This thought-provoking question was shared by Petty Officer First Class Joseph Buckley, a member of the Navy Region Mid Atlantic Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) team. The CREDO team visited Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg from August 5-8, offering a series of courses for interested personnel.



Installation command staff reached out to the CREDO team looking for ways to support personnel stationed at NSA Mechanicsburg. This "road show" was the first of its kind and began with the Clifton Strengths Finder course, which was well-attended and filled to capacity with eager learners.



Throughout the week, other courses included SAFE Talk, which teaches how to identify individuals who may need help; ARSENAL, which equips participants with strategies to mitigate long-term stress and build resiliency; and The Gottman Institute’s Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work.



“Since 1971, CREDO has offered spiritual, personal, and relational growth opportunities, profoundly enhancing the lives and service of participants,” states the Navy Region Mid Atlantic’s religious programs page. It goes on to offer, “CREDO provides commanders with a key resource to care for and strengthen their Sailors and families. CREDO programs are designed to maximize operational impact, offer standardized retreat and training programs, and clarify appropriate relationships for all Sailors.”



The event was open to surrounding installations and communities, inviting all Department of Defense ID card holders across all services. Participants included active duty personnel, DoD civilians, dependents, and representatives from multiple services.



Plans are already underway to host a similar series of courses at NSA Mechanicsburg in the spring of 2025.