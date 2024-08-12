378 ECES establishes partner flightline barrier program

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical-power production shop established a runway barrier maintenance program where, for the first time, they secured access to the host nation’s flightline barriers from July 30 – Aug. 1, 2024.



“This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting chapter,” said the 378th ECES commander. “This program enhances our operational capabilities while also strengthening our partnership.”



The program’s establishment marks a significant step towards improving collaborative efforts between the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and the host nation.



Previously, each force managed their runway barriers independently despite similarities in barrier systems. This lack of coordination often led to inefficiencies and missed opportunities for shared learning.



Recognizing the need for a unified approach, the team took proactive steps to bridge the gap between the two forces, including coordinating to review records. Ensuring that the barrier systems met the required standards was crucial for the safety and performance of U.S. and host nation aircraft.



“Previous rotations weren’t able to gain access to records for a review,” said a 378th ECES power production NCO. “We took the initiative and communicated the importance of the review to our end goal to both leadership teams, paving the way for collaboration.”



This partnership allowed the Airmen to assist in replacing the parts and share their expertise, improving the efficiency of the maintenance processes.



“Not only were we involved in their operations, providing tips and tricks, but we also learned valuable techniques from them,” said a 378th ECES power production technician. “These skills and concepts are beneficial, and we can now share them with our Airmen back home who may not have encountered these systems before, making us a more prepared force altogether.”



The successful establishment resolved immediate structural issues and set the foundation for ongoing cooperation and knowledge exchanges.



Establishing the maintenance program will also introduce future deployment rotations to their host nation counterparts, further ensuring a collaborative relationship and consistent support while also fostering ongoing improvements in barrier maintenance and enhancing operational efficiency and bilateral relations.



The 378th ECES is positioned to achieve more significant milestones as the relationship continues to develop.



“I am proud of our team’s dedication and our progress through this partnership,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Spanier, 378th AEW commander. “Exchanging expertise and working with our hosts benefits our immediate operations and paves the way for continued advancements and stronger ties between our forces.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 04:51 Story ID: 478786 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378 ECES establishes partner flightline barrier program, by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.