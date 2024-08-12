MRF-D 24.3, I MEF tests logistics advancement with L3/Harris fly-in/fly-out proof of principle

Photo By Cpl. Migel Reynosa | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexander James, center, and Cpl. Victor Garrido, right,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Migel Reynosa | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexander James, center, and Cpl. Victor Garrido, right, both ground electronics transmission systems maintainers with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force Darwin – 24.3, and Justin Chesson, an employee with L3Harris, fix an AN/PRC-117G radio during a maintenance proof of concept at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 13, 2024. Representatives from I MEF, L3Harris Communications Australia, L3Harris Technical Services, and V2X tested a proof of concept to bring expedited maintenance on radios for the Indo-Pacific region with the L3Harris facility, located in Australia, as the central hub. James is a native of New Hampshire. Garrido is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa) see less | View Image Page

I Marine Expeditionary Force has made significant strides in logistics with the approval of the L3Harris-Communications Australia Fly-In/Fly-Out (FIFO) proof of principle. This initiative showcases the advantages of in-region equipment repairs, aligning with the Department of Defense’s Regional Sustainment Framework and supported under the Logistics Integrated Support Contract by U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command.



“The goal of this project has always been to position maintenance capabilities closer to the warfighter,” said U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jonathan Guzman, the ground electronics maintenance officer of I MEF. “This initiative directly responds to the need for more efficient and agile logistics that enhance our lethality as a fighting force.”



Paul Buckingham, Director of Sustainment Programs at L3Harris Communications Australia, highlighted the importance of extending L3Harris's support capabilities to Marine Rotational Force – Darwin.



“MRF-D has relied on self-sufficiency for many years to support their operational requirements during their six-month rotations,” Buckingham said. “Our aim is to extend the support we currently provide to the Australian Defence Force to MRF-D, ensuring they have access to timely and efficient repair services here in Australia, rather than depending on long supply chains back to the United States.”



The FIFO initiative, which began with a proof of principle in September 2023, involved Marines transporting radios to L3Harris’s Brisbane facility for repairs. The latest phase reversed this process, with L3Harris technicians bringing spare parts and test equipment to Darwin to repair more radios on-site.



“The purpose of these proofs of principle was to demonstrate to all stakeholders that major end items can indeed be repaired by L3Harris in-country,” Buckingham noted.



Despite challenges with policy and processes that initially prevented direct induction of major end items into the Brisbane facility, the initiative has proven successful.



“We’ve returned nearly two dozen radios to MRF-D, significantly enhancing their operational readiness,” Buckingham said. “The ultimate goal is for MRF-D to directly induct parts into the L3Harris facility in Brisbane, eliminating the need for future FIFO missions and creating a more mature and efficient sustainment solution.”



On Aug. 14, U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), MRF-D 24.3 tested this proof of principle with L3Harris to repair radios.



“We’ve conducted previous proofs of principle with them. In the past year, we added L3Harris in Brisbane as a valid source of radio repair, so Marine Corps radios do not need to go all the way back to the United States for repairs,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Patrick Foehl, the operations and planning officer for Marine Corps Logistics Command. “They can be repaired here in the country, which saves U.S. time and money.”



The FIFO proof of principle supports the Regional Sustainment Framework’s objective of increasing maintenance, repair, and overhaul capacity in forward-deployed environments, thus improving readiness and reducing logistics delays. This initiative is recognized as a pathway project under the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense’s Regional Sustainment Framework, highlighting its strategic importance.



“We previously flew radios to Brisbane for repair,” explained Foehl. “Now, we’re asking them to send the contact team to conduct repairs on-site here in Darwin.”



Looking ahead, Buckingham envisions expanding this support footprint across the Indo-Pacific region.



“We see potential for extending our support services to other areas where Marines are based, such as the Philippines, Guam, and Japan,” he said. “While this exercise focused on one radio type, L3Harris has the capability to support a broader range of tactical radios, night vision equipment, and satellite communication systems.”



The FIFO initiative has garnered interest from key stakeholders, including the Australian Defence Force’s Joint Logistics Command, Marine Corps Forces Pacific, Marine Corps Systems Command, Marine Corps Logistics Command, the Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics, and the Department of Defense’s Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics.



“If we can overcome these obstacles, this initiative will provide a more efficient process for conducting repairs, significantly benefiting warfighters across the entire Indo-Pacific region,” Guzman stated.