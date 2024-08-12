A Ceremonial Change and Fond Farewell at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | A passing of tradition...Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick is relieved by Capt. Karla M....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | A passing of tradition...Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick is relieved by Capt. Karla M. Lepore during Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton change of command ceremony, August 15, 2024. "His leadership, judgment and devotion to duty have been an inspiration to his team, along with the continued excellence in innovative quality care to their warfighters and their families," exclaimed Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, Director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, chief of Navy Medical Corps and guest speaker for the event. Fitzpatrick, a Navy Nurse Corps officer from Missoula, Mont., served as NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer and Naval Hospital Bremerton director, leading a team of approximately 930 Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency personnel, from July 2021 to August 2024. Upon completion of the traditional change of command, Fitzpatrick formally retired after 32 years of active duty service. Lepore, from Phoenix, Ariz., assumes command from her recent role of deputy director, Navy Medical Service Corps at Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Falls Church, Va. (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs) see less | View Image Page

By Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs – There was a ceremonial change followed by a fond farewell held for Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, August 15, 2024.



Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick was relieved by Capt. Karla M. Lepore during an official ceremony at Naval Undersea Warfare Center auditorium, proceeded by his retirement after 32 years of active duty service.



Fitzpatrick, a Navy Nurse Corps officer from Missoula, Mont., served as Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and Naval Hospital Bremerton director, leading a team of approximately 930 Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency personnel, from July 2021 to August 2024.



Lepore, from Phoenix, Ariz., assumes command from her recent role of deputy director, Navy Medical Service Corps at Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Falls Church, Va.



"His leadership, judgment and devotion to duty have been an inspiration to his team, along with the continued excellence in innovative quality care to their warfighters and their families," exclaimed Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, Director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, chief of Navy Medical Corps and guest speaker for the event.



"You should be proud of all you've accomplished in your 32 year career that is coming to an end today," continued Valdes. "As we bid farewell to Capt. Fitzpatrick, we welcome Capt. Lepore, an accomplished naval officer and medical professional who has served with distinction in various assignments. She brings a wealth of experience, energetic pride and passion for providing exceptional care."



During Fitzpatrick tenure, he successfully led the command through the 2021-2024 Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Radiation Health Inspections and 2022 Joint Commission accreditation. He championed processes to help navigate pregnant patients into network resources to mitigate Labor and Delivery’s divert status. He established the Human Factors Council in ardent support of his Sailors as well as the Patient Family Partnership Council for open communication with the command’s beneficiary population to candidly address issues and concerns.



He oversaw the Military Health System transition, realigned personnel and medical missions to maximize warfighter performance, optimize regional fleet readiness, and deliver healthcare to meet vital national security missions. His participation in strategic partnerships with the Puget Sound Market and the Pacific Rim Network improved resource sharing and process efficiencies.



His career has taken him throughout the world, from U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy to Joint Task Force Guantanamo Detention Hospital, Cuba, to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and several stateside Navy Medicine military treatment facilities. He has been assigned downrange to the Joint Force Role-III hospital at Camp Bastion, Helmand Province in Afghanistan and deployed as part of Continuing Promise 2015 onboard hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20).



After acknowledging and welcoming guests, including Dr. Mike McGinnis, Navy Medicine executive director, Col. Hope Williamson-Younce, Madigan Army Medical Center commanding officer, as well as many former current and commanding officers, executive officers and command master chiefs, a majority who had in one time or another been assigned to NHB, Fitzpatrick noted that NHB and the three branch clinics, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Units Bangor and Everett and NMRTC Bremerton Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Detachment had continually answered the call of duty.



“We have met the challenges of the last three years and have emerged better, stronger, and ready to continue the tradition of compassionate care that has been our hallmark across the decades. Our Sailors, our civil service, our contractor colleagues and our market partners have adapted to the changes brought on by transition with resilience and ingenuity and determination to succeed,” remarked Fitzpatrick. “That dogged determination made the difference. The people here are what makes us come to work every day. This is where we want to be. Navy Medicine will continue that tradition of excellence. I am extremely proud of the work that you do and the people that you are.”



For Lepore, her appointment as NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer – as well as Naval Hospital Bremerton director for the Defense Health Agency - marks the steady climb of her career which began in 1998, including from her recent role as deputy director for Navy Medical Service Corps at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. She began her remarks by thanking her predecessor.



“Capt. Fitzpatrick, Janet (wife), family, and families family, thank you for your dedication, leadership and solid foundation you have built here at NMRTC Bremerton. Your contributions have made a lasting impact. Your legacy will continue through the Sailors and civilians you have mentored,” said Lepore, also thanking her family, friends and Navy mentors for helping her reach this point in her Navy Medicine career. “To the staff of this exceptional hospital – all of you - it is an absolute honor to join such a talented and dedicated team. I am humbled by the privilege to command and I’m excited by the opportunities as we continued to serve together with excellence and dedication.”



Lepore brings extensive healthcare operational experience, having served as an Individual Augmentee to Alpha Surgical Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward, Camp Leatherneck, [also in volatile Helmand Province] Afghanistan in 2010 and back down range again in 2018 as executive officer for the NATO Role 3 Multinational Medical Unit, Kandahar, Afghanistan. Her clinical and administrative background includes shore billets as an occupational therapist at such diverse locales as the Educational Developmental Intervention Services in Sasebo and Yokota, Japan; director of Clinical Support Service, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, Medical Service Corps policy and planning officer for the Office of Corps Chief at BUMED, director for branch clinics at NMRTC San Diego and as executive officer for hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19).



"To the outstanding staff at Naval Hospital Bremerton, you have my deepest gratitude for the dedication to our mission and tireless efforts in projecting medical power and delivery of ready, reliable medical care. As we embark on our journey, let's persevere and remember it is a privilege to service our nation, each other, and all those whose care is entrusted to us," stated Valdes.