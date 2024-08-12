2024 Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort McCoy set for Sept. 6

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Hundreds of attendees participate in the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day in building...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Hundreds of attendees participate in the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day in building 2142 on Sept. 8, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 300 military retirees and family members attended the free all-day event at Fort McCoy that included a prayer breakfast, briefings about benefits, giveaways, and more. The Fort McCoy Commissary also held a sidewalk sale and the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area also was open where dozens of attendees visited. Organizers called the event a success were planning on incorporating some aspects of this event into future events. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy will host its 2024 Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 6 in building 905, giving military retirees a chance to catch up with one another and learn more about their benefits.



The first part of this year’s event is a prayer breakfast that begins at 7:30 a.m., said Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Nicholas Gimson with the Directorate of Human Resources. Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rufus M. Parker will serve as the featured guest speaker for the prayer breakfast.



Following the breakfast, speakers will also include a welcome from Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and briefings from multiple agencies to include the Fort McCoy Retirement Services Office, TriCare representative, a transition assistance advisor, Military One Source, a county Veteran Service Office representative, and many others.



“This event is open to all military retirees, those transitioning into retirement, and their spouses,” Gimson said.



Gimson is asking people register for the Retiree Appreciation Day by Aug. 30 at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/index.cfm?i=854374&k=0A64460A7C53.



The ultimate goal of a Retiree Appreciation Day is to bring together military retirees and give them an opportunity to receive some of the most up-to-date information on the benefits they are entitled to with a seminar setting, Gimson said.



Attendance to the 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day is free.



Information is available by calling the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office at 502-898-3716, or by e-mail at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.mbx.dhr-rso@mail.mil.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office.)