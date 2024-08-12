Exercise Northern Strike Cyber Protection Training

Members of the 172nd Cyber Protection Team (CPT), Michigan Army National Guard, are using Persistent Cyber Training Environment as a tool to provide both cyber training and support to Exercise Northern Strike 24-2.



“We are here to demonstrate the value cyber brings to the exercise [and] the all-domain war fighting environment,” says Capt. Andrew Scott, 172nd Cyber Protection Team, Michigan Army National Guard.



The training includes cyber range simulations which aim to provide soldiers, cross-branch and international partners with the opportunity to defend networks and the cyber apparatus.



Opposing teams are assigned roles of hacking and defending networks against each other to strengthen cyber skills and abilities in a joint environment.



Exercise Northern Strike, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is one of the first times the Michigan Army National Guard’s CPT has integrated with larger forces as part of all-domain war fighting.



Northern Strike 24-2 is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024.



Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare.

