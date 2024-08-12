5th Security Force Assistance Brigade: Preparing for the Indo-Pacific at Northern Strike

CAMP GRAYLING, Mich. - The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) is currently engaged in a critical validation exercise at the Northern Strike event, held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Camp Grayling, Michigan from August 3 to 17, 2024. This exercise serves as a pivotal moment for Force Package 25-1, specifically the 3rd Squadron and 4th Battalion, as they prepare for deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in October. This event marks the culmination of the collective phase in their 18-month ReARMM cycle, ensuring they are fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.



Balancing Validation and Partnership



While the validation of our Force Package 25-1 remains a key objective, Northern Strike places significant emphasis on our partner forces, who are the primary training audience. The 5th SFAB plays a crucial role in ensuring that the training standards for these international participants are upheld, without compromising the rigorous validation requirements for our own forces. This delicate balance requires a significant effort from the Brigade staff, who work tirelessly to facilitate both the validation process and the comprehensive training of our partners.



Northern Strike: A Premier Training Event



Northern Strike is recognized as the premier reserve component training event, designed to build readiness among joint and partner forces across all domains of warfare. Hosted by the Michigan National Guard since 2012, the exercise has grown into a joint, multi-national program that now attracts over 6,300 service members from 32 states and territories, along with five international participants. The event not only provides invaluable training opportunities but also contributes an average of $38 million annually to Michigan’s economy.



A Complex Training Environment



Northern Strike offers a diverse range of training scenarios that replicate real-world challenges. These scenarios include drone defense, maritime environments, search, rescue, and recovery operations, contested medical and logistics support, joint fires, and hot pit refueling. For the 5th SFAB, this environment is essential for honing the skills required for their upcoming employment to the Indo-Pacific, ensuring that they are prepared to operate in a variety of complex and contested domains.



5th Security Force Assistance Brigade's Commander Col. Brandon Teague emphasizes the significance of this exercise: "Northern Strike is a critical milestone for our Force Package as we prepare for employment to the Indo-Pacific. Our role here is twofold—validating our readiness while ensuring our partners receive the highest standards of training. This dual focus is what makes Northern Strike such an invaluable experience."



The success of Northern Strike hinges on the collaboration between U.S. forces and their international counterparts. While the 5th SFAB is focused on validating its Force Package, the exercise also serves as a platform for strengthening multinational partnerships. By working alongside partner forces, the Brigade not only enhances its own capabilities but also contributes to the global readiness and security of allied nations.



Lt. Col. Garren Bremer, the Brigade Signal Officer, highlights the critical role of communications in this complex environment: "Effective communication is the backbone of any operation, especially in a multi-domain, multi-national exercise like Northern Strike. Ensuring that our systems are fully integrated and operational with those of our partners is essential. This is our last chance to refine these capabilities before we head into potentially contested environments."



Strengthening Multinational Partnerships



For the 5th SFAB, Northern Strike is not just a validation exercise—it's a chance to train with our partners as if it's our last opportunity before conflict. The brigade staff’s role is crucial in ensuring that both our forces and our partners are fully prepared for the challenges ahead. The rigorous training scenarios and the focus on joint operations at Northern Strike create a training environment that mirrors the complexity and unpredictability of real-world operations.



For those considering a career in the Army, or for senior leaders within the Department of Defense, the 5th SFAB’s participation in Northern Strike exemplifies the kind of leadership, expertise, and dedication that defines our military forces. As we look ahead to the Indo-Pacific, the 5th SFAB is leading the charge in building a secure and cooperative global future.

