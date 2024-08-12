NY Air Guard's 105th Airlift Wing Supports Bagotville International Air Show

SAGUENAY, Canada - The 105th Airlift Wing, based in Newburgh, New York, supported the Bagotville International Air Show June 22-23, 2024, in Quebec, Canada with a static display of air and ground units.



The display included a C-17 Globemaster III, a strategic airlift aircraft, and an MRZR ground assault vehicle from the 105th Base Defense Group.



“This was a great opportunity for the 105th to foster relations with the Canadian military,” said New York Air National Guard Col. Francis Farrelly, commander of the 105th Operations Group. “We were able to highlight the capabilities of the C-17 as well as our aircrew and many of our support troops."



The Airmen manned the C-17 static display and MRZR for two days, answering questions, taking pictures with guests and giving tours to children.



“The number of people we had streaming through the C-17 was mind-blowing,” recalled Farrelly. “There were an estimated 150,000 people at this air show, so we had a great crowd with a lot of happy faces.”



The air show included performances from the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, CF-18 Demonstration Team, Italian Frecce Tricolori and USAF F-35 Demonstration Team.



One of Canada’s biggest air shows, this event also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.



The 105th regularly works with the Canadian military on arctic capabilities, most recently at Guerrier Nordique 2023, where forces trained during wintertime conditions.



“We participated in Guerrier Nordique with the Canadians where we performed arctic operations in the high north in negative 60-degree weather,” stated Farrelly. “We were landing on slabs of ice, showing the capability of the C-17 and that our troops will always be able to get the job done.”



As the 105th left Bagotville International Airport, they said farewell by performing a short flyover consisting of a low-speed pass and high-speed pass.



“This air show is another opportunity to strengthen our relationship with Canada and we look forward to continue training with them on those arctic capabilities,” explained Farrelly.

