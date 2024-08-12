Huntsville Center demos old Fort Liberty Volar Barracks

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville has started demolition of the outdated barracks at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, formerly known as Fort Bragg.



The demolition of the Smoke Bomb Hill Volar Barracks is part of a broader initiative to modernize housing facilities across military installations.



“Huntsville Center supports installations — that is a large part of what we do,” said Col. Sebastien Joly, Huntsville Center, commander. “Improving quality of life throughout the Army and the DOD is something Huntsville Center takes great pride in doing.”



The Volar barracks, originally constructed in the 1970s for the Volunteer Army initiative, were designed to improve living conditions and attract volunteers to reduce reliance on the draft.



However, in August 2022, the housing was identified as unsustainable due to maintenance deficiencies and outdated infrastructure with longstanding issues.



“We are demolishing old barracks on Fort Liberty to make way for new facilities to improve the quality of life for our Soldiers. Part of the new buildings will include furnishings provided by our world class interior designers,” Joly said.



Due to the large nature of this project, many organizations are working alongside Huntsville Center’s Facilities Reduction Program experts to conduct the demo and construction.



“Multiple organization have been involved in this large-scale project, including the Savannah District, Seymour Johnson Resident Office, Wilmington District, South Command Area Office, Fort Liberty’s Department of Public Works, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Army Materiel Command, among other organizations,” said Jake Gassaway, Huntsville Center Facilities Reduction Program project manager.



Army Materiel Command’s Deputy Director for Facilities, Logistics and Environmental Management, Paul Schaefer, reiterated the importance of projects like this.



“The demolition of these outdated barracks is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our Soldiers with the quality living conditions they deserve,” he stated. “This is not just about bricks and mortar; it’s about investing in the well-being and readiness of our most valuable asset — our Soldiers.”



The demolition process will be multifaceted, with careful attention paid to environmental and safety concerns due to the amount of rainfall in the area.



“Because of the rainfall, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality required strict Storm Water Pollution Protection plans to be implemented prior to starting the demolition,” Gassaway explained. “This included silt fencing and the installation of multiple ground berms to mitigate environmental exposure.”



Since 2022, when the project was awarded, a variety of processes needed to be completed prior to the start of the demolition. Processes required before work on the buildings could occur included submitting work and safety plans, storm water pollution protection plans, along with implementing environmental controls, conducting environmental surveys, removing furniture and abating asbestos containing material in addition to other regulated material from all the structures.



Once the buildings are demolished and the material is cleared in accordance with environmental standards, new, state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed in their place.



Huntsville Center’s Facilities Reduction Program, Interior Design Center and Furnishings Program will work alongside other organizations to ensure all aspects of the demolition and outfitting meet the Army’s standards for safety and efficiency.



Joly concluded with, “The demolition of the Smoke Bomb Hill Volar Barracks is a reminder of the Army's dedication to modernization, ensuring that the next generation of Soldiers can live, train and thrive in an environment that supports the mission.”

