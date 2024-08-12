2024 National Public Service Award nominee emphasizes professional dedication

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – It’s not every day that you implement a national and lasting impact on your entire career field, and it may not be every year either, but for Air Mobility Command’s 2024 National Public Service Award nominee this notion has become reality through occupational understanding and a dedicated work ethic.



Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Hall, 62d Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment superintendent, has made it his mission throughout his years of service to develop genuine and enduring change inside of the AFE career field. Despite dealing with insufficient time and inevitable roadblocks, Hall’s efforts earned him Air Mobility Command’s nomination for the distinguished award.



This award honors individuals who have contributed to the national greater good through accomplishments that represent models of public service within and outside of the working environment.



“Hearing about the nomination, I wasn’t only surprised,” Hall said with raised eyebrows and a smile. “I was floored.”



Hall himself may have been shocked, but his supervisor, Chief Master Sgt. Analie Tigert, the 62nd OSS senior enlisted leader, was not.



“Senior Master Sgt. Hall’s exemplary contributions have been noticeable from the moment he arrived to Joint Base Lewis-McChord and joined the 62d OSS a year ago,” Tigert said. “Hall’s ability to manage day to day operations while keeping innovation advancements at the forefront of his mind are just some of the impressive qualities that have led to him having such a remarkable career thus far.”



While stationed at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Hall sought out professional allies who shared congruent goals of streamlining processes, cutting out bureaucracy, and affecting Airmen for the better. With the advice and assistance of his mentor, Chief Master Sgt. David Siemiet, the AFE career field manager, and with the help of his current innovation team, including some of his Viking brothers from his time at JB Charleston, Hall has worked to make a difference within AFE, he said.



Hall’s current innovation team consists of Tech. Sgt. William Hageman, JBC AFE quality assurance lead; Tech. Sgt. Jake Burba, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, AFE specialist; Tech. Sgt. Greyson Shaughnessy and Tech. Sgt. Joe Cruz, Altus Air Force Base, Okla., AFE QA inspectors; Master Sgt. Jasper Roberts, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, AFE technical training instructor; and Master Sgt. Brian Grieder, JBC Air Force Reserve Command superintendent.



“We don’t want to just do something, to do something,” asserted Hall while speaking about his team’s motivation. “What we want to do, is make sure that our ideas help everybody that they impact because if not, what’s the point? We’re just wasting our time.”



One of the many projects that Hall has accomplish with his team, was writing and implementing a new instruction manual (technical order) for the inspection of a specific piece of equipment. The original technical order for seven different harness restraint systems used throughout the Air Force, had severe problems, according to Hall.



“The problem with it was that no one could depict this TO, because it was just completely out of order,” said Hall with a slight sigh. “It was cumbersome to try and navigate. What we improved was the subject matter expert’s quality of training, their knowledge and the way that they could expedite inspections across set equipment items that were in this TO.”



This rewrite affected thousands of Airmen across the AFE career field for the better and along with other process improvements, issue resolutions, and positive changes, Hall and his team have dedicated much of their time to improving the quality of life for their Airmen.



Hall was emphatic that being a public servant doesn’t mean that you only serve those around you but that you try your best to impact those who don’t interact with you. You should develop yourself daily for the benefit of both groups, said Hall.



The superintendent went on to connect his team’s progressive successes to his repeated emphasis on the importance in staying determined even in the face of repeated adversity.



“You just don’t stop,” Hall stated. “If you have that tenacious attitude to keep going, that vision, and your sight set on it, I promise you things will line up. Eventually it will happen. You just have to be ready.”

