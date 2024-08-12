Army Reserve soldiers join National Guard counterparts for acquisitions summit

Photo By Russell Toof | Maj. Gen. Deborah L. Kotulich, Deputy Chief of the Army Reserve, delivers remarks...... read more read more Photo By Russell Toof | Maj. Gen. Deborah L. Kotulich, Deputy Chief of the Army Reserve, delivers remarks during the 2024 Reserve Component Acquisition Training Summit at Fort Belvoir. The annual summit increases overall readiness of Army Acquisition Soldiers and units. Speakers throughout the summit brief Army acquisition roles and responsibilities in ongoing projects, facilitate professional development, disseminate current and future initiatives, serve as a conduit to develop professional networks and establish an environment of team building between organizations, professionals, and service components. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the Army Reserve joined their Army National Guard counterparts for the annual Reserve Component Acquisition Training Summit, held on Fort Belvoir from April 30 – May 2. The summit was a platform for acquisition professionals to exchange ideas, best practices, and strategic insights under the theme of "Reserve Support to Contingency Operations."



The three-day training summit allowed those in attendance to participate in seminars, training sessions, networking opportunities and to hear from senior leaders.



“I have lived with good contracting and bad contracting throughout my career,” said Maj. Gen. Deborah L. Kotulich, Deputy Chief of the Army Reserve, during her remarks on the final day of the summit. “The better you are, the more capable and resourced and supplied and sustained our forces are.”



One of the central objectives of this gathering was the sharing of best practices and lessons learned among professionals engaged in military acquisition. This initiative aimed to improve the effectiveness and responsiveness of the Army Reserve and National Guard, ensuring their capabilities align seamlessly with those of their active-duty counterparts.



The Hon. Douglas Bush, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisitions, Logistics, and Technology (ASA (ALT)), was among those who spoke at this year’s summit. Bush credited both the Army’s military and civilian acquisition professionals for getting the job done.



“The team has excelled and I could not be more proud,” said Bush. “I want to say ‘thanks’ and that ‘We have still more work to do.’”



This sentiment underscores the pivotal role of networking in the acquisition community, where the ability to create relationships and tap into a diverse pool of knowledge often paves the way for innovative solutions and informed decision-making.



“The best part of the summit has been networking with the soldiers,” said Col. Keith Harley, director of the Office of the Chief Army Reserve’s Acquisition Integration Office.



All those involved said they look forward to having another successful summit in 2025.