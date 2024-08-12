Photo Story: Fort McCoy supports Sparta, Monroe County National Night Out 2024 events, Part 2

Photo By Claudia Neve | Community members test their skills with Fort McCoy (Wis.) Directorate of Emergency...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | Community members test their skills with Fort McCoy (Wis.) Directorate of Emergency Services displays on Aug. 6, 2024, as part of a National Night Out event in Tomah, Wis.. Hundreds of attendees were at the event, which was held at Tomah’s Recreation Park. The event was introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Police personnel with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) took numerous vehicles and equipment to support the 21st annual Monroe County National Night Out event Aug. 6 in Tomah, Wis., and the third National Night Out event, also Aug. 6, in Sparta, Wis.



Hundreds of people attended each event. The Monroe County National Night Out was held for four hours at Tomah’s Recreation Park. It was the second time at that park. Sparta’s National Night Out event was held at the city’s Memorial Park.



Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. Representatives of the Tomah Police Department said local officials know it helps build relationships that help create safe communities.



Fort McCoy DES had numerous pieces of equipment and vehicles as well as more than a dozen people from both the police and fire departments at both events. Fort McCoy police personnel also educated people about Operation Family Safe at the Sparta National Night Out, which included EZ child-identification (ID) stations that provided ID materials for dozens of children.



At the Tomah event, Fort McCoy had vehicles and equipment displayed, including a new inflatable “football” game.



“We got the game just under a couple months ago,” said Fort McCoy Police Chief Brian Bomstein. “This was the first event where it was used.”



