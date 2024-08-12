TRADOC hosts LPD highlighting the importance of a data literate workforce

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.- The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command hosted a Leader Professional Development discussion held in-person and online on Aug. 14, focusing on the significance of data literacy within the workforce.



Michael D. Formica, executive deputy to the commanding general, TRADOC, served as the host and engaged in an informative discussion with special guest, Jordan Morrow, author/data and analytics leader.



“The Army is putting forth resources for you to utilize data, but don’t think that you have to become a statistician or learn coding. We want you to make it a part of your work, not in addition to your work,” said Morrow. “What we want is that you all will develop a confidence and comfort in using data.”



Morrow emphasized that people use data daily and may not even realize it. One example he mentioned was the use of a weather app to check the temperature outside so an individual will know what to wear for the day and/or if they should bring an umbrella. Morrow explained that he personally worked to figure out data when he had flight issues on a recent trip from Chicago.



Formica continued with the conversation by asking Morrow to highlight the four skills associated with data literacy that persons should seek to achieve.



“The four characteristics is the ability to read, work with, analyze, and communicate with data,” Morrow said. “Data is just data. It needs you, a human, to help bring it to life.”



According to Morrow, understanding data helps if we continue to apply it in different settings, ask questions, provide creativity, and critically think on the different aspects of it. He also analyzed artificial intelligence and its correlation with data literacy.



“When you think about AI, think of it in two terms, augmentation and integration,” said Morrow. “There are areas where AI can fill in when you do not have the capacity and budgets are constrained. It’s important to try to find ways that it can be augmented and integrated into your workflow.”



The LPD concluded with information from the Office of the Chief Knowledge Officer on the TRADOC Data Literacy Program and training that is offered across the enterprise to help educate personnel and allow data literacy to aid in their decision-making.



Visit https://www.tradoc.army.mil/ocko/training-portal/data-literacy/ for additional information on the TRADOC Data Literacy Program.

