    Paws, reflect on MWD Darius

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz., – Military Working Dog Darius X416, assigned
    to the 355th Security Forces Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, is retiring
    after nine years of distinguished service in the United States Air Force.

    Darius is a Belgian Malinois who started his career at Lackland AFB, Texas on August 3, 2015
    where he was enrolled in the Department of Defense Dog Training School. Upon graduation,
    Darius was assigned to DMAFB, his first and only base, on May 2, 2016.

    Since his arrival he has been a valuable team member to the kennels and a loyal companion to
    eight MWD handlers. He has been instrumental in force protection and numerous demonstrations
    while at home station.

    “Darius boosted morale and camaraderie,” said Staff Sgt. George Saldivar, 355th SFS MWD
    trainer. “He conducted demonstrations for Air Force Cadets, DM 50, grade school students, and
    during air shows.”

    Additionally, Darius completed four deployments: two to Kuwait, and one each to Jordan and the
    United Arab Emirates.

    During a pre-deployment training Darius’ MWD handler at the time, Staff Sgt. Saldivar noticed
    he was experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion. He was immediately rushed to the vet where
    it was found that his spleen was detached from his stomach, causing distress with his other
    organs. After a successful emergency surgery, he was placed in recovery for multiple months.

    “Even after life threatening surgery Darius’s grit and tough skin allowed him to complete his
    duties at the highest level possible,” said Saldivar.

    Finally, Darius supported over 20 United States Secret Service missions, to include conducting a
    sweep for the president of the United States where he was personally recognized by the U.S.
    Secret Service.

    “My favorite memory was our first USSS mission,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexandra
    Springman, Creech AFB Logistics superintendent. “We got to travel all the way to DC for
    President Donald Trump's inauguration; It was a long and complex mission but Darius was so
    good from start to finish.”

    Springman was Darius’s first MWD handler from May 2016 to June 2017 and will be adopting
    him after his retirement to give him a home where he will get the care, attention and love he
    needs.

    “He has always just held a special place in my heart and we had such an amazing connection,
    leaving him was one of my hardest goodbyes,” said Springman. “I feel so blessed for the timing
    to come full circle with all the handlers who have taken care of him along the way that I get to
    give him his best retirement life.”

    MWDs provide not only operational support but also emotional comfort and stability, especially
    for their handlers dealing with stress, trauma or other emotional challenges.

    “In a military lifestyle there's a lot of moving parts; the factor that was always remaining the
    same was Darius,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Mckinley, 355th SFS MWD handler. “Not only did he
    do his duty but he created a lot of emotional stability for me during times of uncertainty.”

    Mckinley is Darius’s last handler, and Darius is McKinley's first MWD.

    “As a new MWD handler I wanted to hit the ground running, but he taught me to slow down and
    go at our own pace,” said Mckinley. “With his experience he’s like a sensei, he taught me
    patience.”

    MWD Darius’s retirement certifies he provided both operational and emotional distinguished
    service while assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona from May 2016 to June 2024.
    The distinctive accomplishments of Military Working Dog Darius X416 reflect credit upon the
    Department of Defense Military Working Dog program.

