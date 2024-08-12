Innovative Readiness Training delivers vital medical care to Guam residents

More than 100 U.S. Air Force Reserve, active-duty Air Force, Army, Navy, and Guam Air National Guard service members collaborated with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and other community partners to host the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training at Guam Community College in Mangilao from Aug. 1-8, 2024.



The dual mission, funded by the Department of Defense, provided a military training opportunity exclusive to the United States and its territories.



During the Guam IRT mission, 147 service members completed over 5,500 hours of training, including 932 clinical hours. The team also successfully treated 1,537 patients, delivering a total of 6,795 procedures, including medical physicals, optometry exams, dental visits, nutrition counseling, and patient education.



“Mainly because it’s free...even just the dental alone, it’s $100 for cleaning," said Ezra Rey Ramos, one of the patients who took advantage of the services. "It is worth your time because imagine if you’ve gotten these services outside, you would spend hundreds of dollars, maybe upwards of $500, and here it’s free.”



Ramos further expressed his gratitude for the initiative.



“Not all people in Guam have health services offered to them for free, so this is really a great initiative, and for those that are taking advantage of this, it’s really also a great way to show appreciation for those behind this event,” he said.



Additionally, DPHSS reported administering over 1,300 vaccine doses, testing 57 patients for HIV, and educating 76 on sexually transmitted diseases. Additionally, 24 patients received education on hypertension, breast and cervical cancer, diabetes, and tobacco cessation.



“This has been my first IRT, and I’ve had an amazing experience so far," said Capt. Benjamin Wang, 377th Medical Group, clinical dentistry element chief, from Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. "I’ve always wanted the opportunity to serve others, particularly the underserved, and this IRT has made that possible.”



Wang highlighted he was proud of his team for their ability to work with limited resources and face unique challenges of performing dentistry in a hardened environment and austere settings, forcing the team to adapt and innovate.



The local community’s response to the IRT’s services has underscored the critical need for accessible healthcare on the island.



“The fact that dentistry and optometry are being offered at the IRT shows there is a need...one of our missions at the department is to ensure that there’s access to care, and 1,500 people served is evidence that we must continue to provide these opportunities,” said Theresa Arriola, DPHSS acting director.



Air Force Reserve Maj. Shelly Helton, a clinical nurse with the 349th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, Travis AFB, California, shared a personal connection to the mission, having returned to Guam for the first time since childhood.



“To help the people of my community is a really good feeling,” Helton said. “I didn’t know it was going to mean this much to me until I actually got here...it’s rewarding to provide care to people who are so grateful.”



Arriola concluded by expressing her hope for the future of the IRT mission in Guam.



“The partnership between the military and the civilian community of our island can continue to grow and just get better and better," she said. "We’re so pleased with this partnership, and we hope it will happen for many more years to come.”



The 2024 Guam Wellness IRT serves as a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing critical healthcare needs and highlights the ongoing efforts to improve access to essential medical services for the people of Guam.

