Have your voice heard on Fort Novosel with AFAP

Have you ever had an idea for change, either at your installation or across the Army, but you weren’t sure where to start? Take the first step to have your voice heard through Army Community Services and the Army Family Action plan or AFAP.

AFAP is a way to enhance the quality-of-life issues, feedback, ideas, and suggestions. It’s the best way to let Army leadership know about what works, what doesn’t, and how you think problems can be resolved.

Positive changes have been made here on Fort Novosel, according to Fort Novosel AFAP coordinator, Ilrana Love. “The commissary added new lines to the parking lot so that accidents aren’t caused, cameras were added inside of the Child Youth Services buildings, and DOD civilians are now able to use the commissary.”

An obstacle for many military families, is getting appointments for annual physicals to play sports or register for CYS activities.

“Lyster Army Health Clinic has even set aside time each year for school physicals which has been a big help to the community,” said Love.

Participating in AFAP is something that anyone can do and can be beneficial for both families at Army leaders.

“It is like the saying goes, see something, say something,” said Love. “It is important that families participate in AFAP because we all hear the concerns about what command should do to change things. If you submit those issues on our website, then command will be able to hear about these issues directly.”

Submissions are acknowledged throughout the year, but any current submissions in August will be brought to local leadership promptly.

“I will be meeting with the Garrison commander in September,” said Love, “to discuss issues submitted in August, so this is an excellent time to get those concerns submitted. Anything that the Garrison cannot fix in house will be routed higher up. Keep in mind those may take a little longer.”

According to Love, it’s important to remember that change may be happening even if you don’t see it immediately.

“A few years ago, a teen AFAP was conducted on Fort Novosel and the teens asked for a bigger building,” said Love. “I got to speak to some of the children in 2023 and found out some have returned to Fort Novosel after moving away. They were amazed to see the building they asked for when they were younger has now come to past.”

If a concern cannot be fixed locally by the Garrison Commander or Commanding General, then it is sent out Army-wide.

“That means it goes into the queue with all other issues from all other installations around the world and that takes time,” said Love. “IMCOM will then push out all issues to all installations assigning us each a tasker and focus groups on which they consider priority. This means that if the same issue is mentioned on 10 or 20 other installations, it will have priority.”

To find out more about AFAP or to submit t ideas for improvements here on Fort Novosel, head to their website Army Family Action Plan (armymwr.com).

“There are so many wonderful things that AFAP can change if our community will use it,” said Love.

