Sibling Soldiers earn coveted cords, graduate Infantry training together

In a rare and heartwarming display of sibling camaraderie, 198th Infantry Brigade Privates — Darrin Jackson, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment and Michanti Jackson, Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment — graduated together from Infantry One Station Unit Training Aug. 9, 2024, capping an unlikely journey that began when they unknowingly joined the U.S. Army at the same time.



The tale of the Jackson siblings' synchronistic military odyssey began at Fort Jackson’s, Future Soldier Prep Program in South Carolina. Unbeknownst to each other, they embarked on their Army careers simultaneously, beginning in their home states; Darin from Arizona, and Michanti from Florida.



Recalling the serendipitous encounter that brought them together, Michanti shared; "During roll call, the drill sergeant called out 'Jackson!' and (Darin and I) both ran up, thinking there was only one person with that last name.” That's when Michanti first saw Darin while in training, wondering why he looked so familiar.

“I took a closer look,” she said, “and my eyes widened in shock. No way, this is my little brother standing in front of me. I have to be going crazy!"



Darrin, equally astonished by the reunion, added, "I had no idea she was joining the Army, let alone at the same time as me. When we ended up face to face, I was taken aback. I thought, 'Who is this person?' And then it hit me - it was my sister! It was a big shocker to me."



Their journey continued at Fort Moore, training in different companies at Infantry OSUT and was marked by a poignant moment of triumph as they stood side by side on Inouye Field, to graduate on the same day in a ceremony brimming with pride and camaraderie.



During brief weekly encounters, such as Sunday church service, Darrin said he asked his sister about her experiences and well-being and offered words of encouragement reminding her they were nearing the end of their training. They created a countdown marking how many weeks they had left.



The sibling’s bond grew stronger as they navigated the rigors of OSUT together, and they will continue their journey together, attending the Basic Airborne Course at Fort Moore and serving in Italy as their first permanent duty location.



"It will definitely bring us together more," Darrin said. "We could talk about more memories together, compare our different companies and battalions, our experiences in the Army." Citing the benefits of having a built-in support system, the siblings encourage others to consider joining the military together; a pathway made possible by U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s buddy enlistment option, not just coincidence.



"Join with someone you know; it's better," Michanti said, " … because you have moral support in here with you."

Whether coming together through coincidence, the enlistment buddy option, or as individuals; all Soldiers in the Army become members of cohesive teams, trained and ready to defend the nation. Just like the Jackson duo.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 14:23 Story ID: 478709 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sibling Soldiers earn coveted cords, graduate Infantry training together, by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.