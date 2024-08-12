127th Medical Group run En Route Patient Staging System at Northern Strike

Photo By 2nd Lt. Elise Wahlstrom | U.S. Air Force aerospace medical technicians with the 127th Medical Group, Michigan...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Elise Wahlstrom | U.S. Air Force aerospace medical technicians with the 127th Medical Group, Michigan Air National Guard, and a U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, participate in en-route patient staging system (ERPSS) training during Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, on August 10, 2024. ERPSS training ensures medical technicians have the skills necessary for patient movement and care during an aeromedical evacuation. NS24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Exercise Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Elise Wahlstrom) see less | View Image Page

In the era of great power competition, the ability to care and transport patients will be an essential task for our joint force. Northern Strike 24-2 is exercising this capability through the 127th Medical Group’s (MDG) En Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS).



From Aug. 11-13, Selfridge Air National Guard Base’s 127th MDG ran an ERPSS facility next to the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center flightline. The team received and loaded numerous patients onto U.S. Army and Air Force aircraft.



“We are a segway between a role two and role three medical facility,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Hanczaruk, 127th MDG primary ERPSS physician. “The transit of casualties in battle goes from the point of injury where they are then medevaced to a role two facility, which in the Air Force is known as an [Expeditionary Medical Support System]. Laymen may know it as a MASH facility. There they are surgically stabilized for the injuries they sustained in combat.”



“From that point, they are transitioned to one of our ERPSS facilities typically situated close to an airfield or helicopter pad in anticipation of evacuation out of the theater into a more established hospital,” continued Hanczaruk.



According to U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Chandler, 127th MDG medical readiness officer, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin was the follow-on care facility from Alpena. In total, team treated 50 patients, and evacuated 47 of them for further care on four flights.



“We have 20 members out here training,” said Chandler. “Northern Strike is the best opportunity for us to practice. Going through the motions in a training environment allows everyone to understand each other's jobs and figure out a workflow.”



Being able to establish and run an ERPSS facility is one of the 127th MDG’s critical capabilities it provides to the Air Force.



“Not all medical units have an ERPSS,” said Chandler. “Our unit will deploy as a package to set up the ERPSS wherever we are needed. We get to play how we would work and go through the stress now in a safe environment before we head out the door.”



With approximately 6,300 personnel from 32 states and territories, NS 24-2 provided the medics a plethora of opportunities to work with their joint partners.



“It is rare to get in this many assets of a joint force,” said Hanczaruk. “We are working very closely with the Army and their ground and rotary assets. We are working closely with the Navy with one of our teams in Lake Huron. It's great to interact with personnel from different branches in opportunities we might not otherwise get to.”



Northern Strike strives to build a realistic and dynamic environment in order to build readiness with visiting units. For instance one demand asked of the ERPSS team was to form an Aeromedical Evacuation team to care for patients while in transit on the MC130J Commando II.



“The planners of Northern Strike like to throw curve balls at you to make sure you are able to adjust for contingencies, which is more realistic in a combat situation," said Hanczaruk. “This shows we are always ready, always preparing. We have a saying in the medical group that they always send the best to save the best and that's what we are prepared to do.”