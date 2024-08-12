Courtesy Photo | Tolling in Remembrance of Our Nation's Fallen - Bells Across America for Fallen...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tolling in Remembrance of Our Nation's Fallen - Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members September 2024 graphic with QR code to access information on dated and locations of event. see less | View Image Page

by Stephanie Hunter, Navy Gold Star Program Analyst



This September, Navy Installations across the fleet will be hosting the 9th Annual Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members. Bells have been used for centuries by the Navy for timekeeping, safety and communication, to sound alarms, in ceremonies and events, and to signal the presence of important persons. However, during these ceremonies, the bells rung will not signal anyone's presence, but instead will toll in their absence.



Bells Across America provides Service Members, Survivors and members of the community an opportunity to commemorate the life and service of those who died while on active duty. The ceremonies help ensure that families of the fallen know that their loved ones are remembered and that those touched by their loss have a way to pay tribute.



The primary focus and mission of the Navy Gold Star Program is to provide an unprecedented level of service and commitment to our Navy Gold Star Families. Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members is one way the Navy would like to recognize the sacrifices of our Fallen Heroes and the Gold Star Families left behind.



There will be a limited virtual remembrance posted on the Navy Gold Star Facebook page on September 26th for those unable to attend an event in person at www.facebook.com/navygoldstar. Please visit www.navygoldstar.com/events/bells-across-america to learn more about this year’s hosting locations.