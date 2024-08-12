Army Reserve OC/T battalion trains their own for upcoming mobilization

FORT MCCOY, Wisconsin - Observer coach trainers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command’s 1-338th Training Support Battalion, conducted range training operations in preparation for a stateside mobilization where they will train rotational units, ahead of overseas deployments.



“We will be training units that are preparing for deployments overseas in basic combat operations such as small weapons training, drivers training, chemical and communications training,” said U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Jonathan Wolfstor, Battalion Commander, 1-338th TSBN, whose battalion provides direct support to First Army’s 181 Multi-Functional Training Brigade. “It’s extremely important that our OC/Ts are proficient and knowledgeable in the weapon systems that they will be training and validating the deploying forces. They must be the knowledgeable experts that these units are relying on, especially when they are struggling with validation. A lot of units that show up may not have had their hands on a weapon or got behind a vehicle in some time.”



While 1-338th TSBN regularly has a mission this time of year to provide OC/T support to the U.S. Army Reserve’s Combat Support Training Exercise taking place there, they balanced limited support to this CSTX while also preparing for their upcoming mobilization. Newly assigned Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th USARSC, visited Fort McCoy to observe the CSTX support to review how the OC/Ts operate in the field and how their mobilization preparation was going.



“I wanted to see how they (OC/Ts) are conducting training, who is conducting the training, the units going through the training and the feedback they are receiving in their after-action reviews,” said Shanley. “I want to see Soldiers doing the things that Soldiers do. The things Soldiers joined the Army to do. They’re out there on the weapons range. They are out there doing live fires. You can see the smiles on their faces. Its’s just awesome to see that our professionals within the 85th Support Command were out there getting it done today. The tools that are available at Fort McCoy and their ranges are awesome!”



During the training, OC/Ts also participated in night driving operations and qualified on a variety of weapons including the M-9 Beretta, M-17 Sig Sauer, M-16 rifle, M-4 carbine, M-249 squad automatic weapon, M-240 Bravo machine gun, M-2 .50 caliber machine gun, Mk 19 automatic grenade launcher and the M-320 grenade launcher.



“Today we are out here doing qualifications on the M-320. It is a weapon system that can be attached to an M-4 or shot by itself. It’s very important for us to be out here on the range to get hands on with every weapon system,” said Staff Sgt. Thomas Thiele, OC/T, 1-338th TSBN. “OC/Ts are an important fundamental of the military. Not only are we there right before they (Soldiers) go overseas but we are there every step of the way, especially with reserve and National Guard Soldiers. When they come here to Fort McCoy they get actual hands-on training with people who are doing the training themselves to become proficient and to be experts.”



Some of the additional support that the Soldiers from the 1-338th TSBN provided to the surrounding major training exercises, like the CSTX, was at the M-2 gunnery tables.



“This year we have several of our OC/Ts training and working with fueling teams and units from Puerto Rico,” said Wolfstor, a 22-year Army Reserve veteran.



The importance of the Army Reserve and its Army Reserve Soldiers continues to be a force multiplier.



“The mission of the reserve training support battalion is vital. The importance of what we do in preparing Soldiers for deployment cannot be overstated. The reserve component is an absolute vital part of the overall force,” said Wolfstor. “Our knowledge that we bring to the table from our civilian experience is an absolute game changer. It makes us a much more dynamic and flexible force than most people realize.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 11:31 Story ID: 478689 Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve OC/T battalion trains their own for upcoming mobilization, by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.