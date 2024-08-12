Reserve Soldiers from 1st MSC Clear Roads in Ceiba, PR.

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command, US Army Reserve at Puerto Rico and US...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command, US Army Reserve at Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands, cleared the routes at Ceiba, PR, on August 14, 2024, after Tropical Storm Ernesto affected the island. see less | View Image Page

CEIBA, PUERTO RICO - "We got the call for help from the local authorities and went into action," said Master Sgt. Herbert Correa, referring to a call from Mr. Adalberto Molina, Local Redevelopment Authority Director for Roosevelt Roads in Ceiba, PR, requesting help from the US Army Reserve unit nearby to clear the roads around the installation's main and back gates, which are critical arteries for the surrounding communities.



On August 14, 2024, Master Sgt. Correa took a group of 18 Soldiers and divided them into three teams, two with High Mobility Engineer Excavators (HMEE) to each gate. Teams focused on removal of vegetation and obstacles on the roads outside the Army Reserve Compound, which civilians need for their daily commutes. Most importantly, the teams cleared fallen trees obstructing the roads to the airport and ferries, which were due to open immediately after the storm. The operation started on at 10:00 AM and was successfully completed by 2:00 PM.



The mission was possible because all the equipment was staged, and personnel were on alert since the 13th of August as part of the preparation for Tropical Storm Ernesto. The command brought together soldiers from various units to be ready in case of an emergency call from federal or local authorities. The Soldiers who participated in this mission belong to the 390 Transportation Company, the 273 Transportation Detachment, and the 756 Engineer Company.



"This operation was a quick and easy task for us to fulfill due to three key elements," said Col. Blake Price, Operations Chief for the 1st Mission Support Command. "Exercise Caribbean Thunder 2024, the premier exercise for the 1st MSC to train both for Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and its responsiveness to disaster relief, had just concluded, our Soldiers were trained and ready, and their equipment was up to the task," concluded Col. Price.



As operations wrapped up, equipment was cleaned up, but it and the unit remained on standby, vigilant for any other missions their community may need in the following days following Tropical Storm Ernesto.