Fort Buchanan’s Readiness Enabler Platform Role was evident during Tropical Storm Ernesto’s emergency

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Personnel from Fort Buchanan's Logistic Readiness Center actively applied the lessons learned in 2017 during Hurricane Maria's experience by operating the Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO) in support of soldiers activated due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ernesto on Aug. 13.



"The effective operation of this SSMO is a clear example of how the Army implements lessons learned. Hurricane María was a shocking experience because we received many military personnel from other states. At that time, at the installation, we had a small capacity to provide military rations, which caused them to delay some missions. Today, thanks to the SSMO, supplies are already pre-positioned in Puerto Rico, which speeds up the response to help the people in Puerto Rico," said Olen Colon, director of the Fort Buchanan Logistics Readiness Center (LRC).



According to Colón, the warehouse of about 7,479 square feet can store over 173,000 individual servings.



"This is the only SSMO in the region. We are ready to support all elements of the Department of Defense that are activated in this or any other emergency. In fact, we already had an element of the National Guard that came today to collect their rations to be able to carry out their mission during the Tropical Storm Ernesto emergency," Colón added.



The LRC director also indicated that the Army Reserve in Puerto Rico had already received its supplies.



"Several weeks ago, we had a regional Army Reserve exercise named "Caribbean Thunder" in preparation for an emergency like the one we currently have. The Army Reserve Soldiers already received rations from us, and if the federal government activates them to take care of Defense Support to Civil Authorities missions, we will also support them. At Fort Buchanan, we are here to serve the soldiers on the island or in the region," said Colón.



The warehouse has temperature control, an industrial freezer calibrated at 0 degrees Fahrenheit with the capacity to store 44 double-stacked pallets, and a refrigerator with the same capacity to guarantee the excellent condition of foods such as chicken breasts, chops, and steaks, among other complements.



"Depending on how military units consume rations, we may store individual boxes for some time, in accordance with inspections by Army veterinarians. We rotate the inventory to maintain high-quality standards," Colón said.









Even though on Aug.14 Tropical Storm Ernesto's center passed within 40 miles of San Juan, Puerto Rico, producing strong winds and heavy rain, according to Charles N. Moulton, commander of Fort Buchanan, the implementation of SSMO operations in the face of the emergency is an example of the key role that Fort Buchanan plays as a readiness enabler platform for the Department of Defense units in the region.



"Every emergency is different. However, our commitment to assisting the military community on the island is unwavering. We must ensure that our installation is always operating to effectively support military units in their emergency response missions, if necessary," Moulton said during one of the Fort Buchanan’s Command Update Briefings.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enabler platform to facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.