CMSSF visits Keesler AFB

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. - Returning to his roots, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna visited Keesler Air Force Base, Aug. 9.



This was Bentivegna's first visit to Keesler since completing the Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory course in 1994. The visit was part of a larger tour that included check-ins with all three bases hosting U.S. Space Force technical training to discuss quality of life, curriculum growth and visit with Guardians and Airmen.



"It's truly an honor to be back at Keesler after all these years," Bentivenga said. "I am thrilled to see that our Guardians are receiving the same level of exceptional education and training that I received 30 years ago as an Airman.



To all the Guardians and Airmen who work at Keesler, I want to express my deepest gratitude for your hard work and dedication. Your efforts in developing the future of the force are of the utmost importance, as we prepare to meet the challenges of Great Power Competition.



Thank you for your unwavering commitment to mastery, and for your tireless work in shaping the next generation of warriors. You are truly the backbone of our nation's defense, and I am proud to stand alongside you."



Bentivegna kicked off his visit with an office call with Maj. Gen. Matthew Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, highlighting the strong connection between the Space Force’s line of effort, partner to win, with Second Air Force’s mission in supporting basic military and technical training for the Space Force.



From there, CMSSF visited the 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 2, where leadership briefed Bentivegna on their efforts to develop Guardians and gave an overview of the unit-led Space Cyber Fundamentals and Cyber Combat courses. They also showed him how the service's newest members actively cultivate the Guardian spirit through student-led programs and leadership opportunities. Before departing to Stennis Hall, Bentivegna highlighted how vital cyber is to space operations and how critical space is to the joint fight.



CMSSF toured the 333rd Training Squadron’s Cyber Warfare Operations course, observing how the course equips students with skills to develop, execute and refine cyber warfare tactics, enabling them to attack adversary targets while fortifying U.S. national defenses against potential threats. Instructors also showcased the tunneling lab’s integration of simulated scenarios to create opportunities for students to hone their cyber skills.



Before concluding the tour, CMSSF hosted a Guardian all-call, where he explained how significant defending the ground architecture is to our core function of Assured Space Access.



As Bentivenga prepared to leave Keesler, he left them with a powerful message: "The landscape of space has changed dramatically since the establishment of the Space Force in 2019. In just a few short years, the number of objects in space has increased by 75%, with 45,000 objects now orbiting the Earth, including 10,000 satellites. This level of activity underscores the importance of the Space Force and the need to protect this critical domain."



This level of activity underscores the importance of the Space Force and the need to protect this critical domain. The Space Force is responsible for three core functions: Space Superiority, Global Space Operations, and Assured Space Access. These functions are critical to maintaining and protecting the space domain, which is all of our responsibility.



As we continue to see an increase in activity in space, it is more important than ever to recognize the vital role that the Space Force plays in ensuring the security and stability of this domain."