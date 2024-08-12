Career advice, lessons in persistence and good citizenship offered by highest-ranking civilian female in AF fire service

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Assistant Fire Chief Tiana Bykowski poses in the fire station July 31, 2024, at Hill...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Assistant Fire Chief Tiana Bykowski poses in the fire station July 31, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Bykowski is the highest-ranking female civilian Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE – Tiana Bykowski, Hill’s Assistant Fire Chief with the 775th Civil Engineer Squadron, knew she wanted to be a firefighter since she was eight years old and got first-hand experience accompanying her father who worked at Fire Station 41 in South Central/ Watts, Los Angeles.



“Take your child to work days were very common in the 1980s,” she said. “I would ride alongside him in the back of the engine and respond to major structure fires, vehicle accidents and medical calls throughout his district.”



Being with her dad and his fellow firefighters who continually helped people gave Bykowski her desire to pursue the only career she ever wanted.



Plus, she joked that she was born with smoke in her veins, in a lineage of firefighters that includes her grandfather, great uncle, uncle and of course her dad.



The plan was set into motion when Bykowski joined the Glendale Arroyo Seco Fire Academy and worked as a firefighter for Warner Brothers Studios. Then tragedy struck the country.



“In September of that year, the 9/11 terrorist attacks took place, and I knew I wanted to do more to serve my country,” she said. “I stayed on the delayed enlistment program until January 6, 2004, when I finally shipped off to San Antonio with a guaranteed job as a 3E7x1 Fire Protection Apprentice.”



After four years at Luke AFB, Arizona, Bykowski accepted a GS06 civilian firefighter job at Hill while waiting for her soon-to-be husband to join her after serving a remote tour in Korea.



“We spent the remainder of my husband’s career here, where I supported him through six deployments before he retired from Explosive Ordnance Disposal in 2022.”



Going from an entry level civilian position to Hill’s assistant fire chief and the highest-ranking woman civilian in a male-dominated field, Bykowski gained a lot of experience and is happy to share what she has learned.



As a smaller woman, standing only five feet tall, Bykowski said she faced some opposition in her career but maintaining a good attitude and giving extra effort made all the difference.



“People told me I would never make it through my first Fire Academy, let alone having a successful career in the fire service,” she said. “I’ve never let myself be discouraged from the dream I had as a little girl in a firehouse filled with rough, tough guys. Having an all-out effort, and an all-in attitude will get you anywhere.”



Bykowski said people can experience resistance in any workplace and unfair treatment sometimes happens but the key is to continue believing in yourself.



“At some point in a person’s life they are going to be met with opposition.” she said. “Don’t dwell on it. Find the people who believe in you and believe in yourself, because self-doubt can be the ultimate demise of a person’s potential.”



Being different is not a bad thing, Bykowski said, and accepting your differences while defining your strengths are skills she honed through the professional organization Phoenix Ignited – USAF Women in Fire.



“I tried to assimilate with the boys and be one of them, but I wasn’t one of them no matter how hard I wanted to be seen as the same,” she said. “Through Phoenix Ignited, a mindset shift took place. There is strength in numbers with other women who are empowering, encouraging and networking with each other.”



If a person believes an injustice has taken place, Bykowski said it’s important to find a trusted advisors and talk about the situation while being open to hearing if you may have been overly sensitive to the event or situation.



“Don’t allow it to cloud how you see reality since it can be easy to believe you are a victim and think that everyone is out to treat you unfairly,” she said. “It takes a much stronger mindset and outlook to not allow yourself to be victimized. However, if you feel you were unfairly treated, do not allow that behavior to continue.”



Bykowski believes in mentorship, both as being a mentor and as being mentored. She advises to be proactive in searching for a mentor and not wait to be courted.



“I saw someone who had similar values, a successful career and was a person I wanted to emulate, so I simply asked if they would be willing to mentor me, she said.”



Bykowski said her recipe for being a good leader is to be a good follower, work hard and be kind.



“You first must understand what it takes to follow others before you can empower others to follow you,” she said. “Stay humble, maintain self-awareness and keep your ego in check.”



Bykowski has seen a lot of progress in her nearly 20 years of military fire service, but as a mother herself, she said she wants to change the concept of career versus motherhood.



“I want to support women who want to be firefighters and also have a family,” she said. “I hope to change the belief that you must chose one or the other to be considered a success.”



As she looks to the future, Bykowski said she wants to help people realize that each person in the fire department brings a different attribute to the service.



“A good person isn’t determined by how they look but rather the content of their character, their willingness to put in the effort, and maintain a positive attitude,” she said. “I am excited to move away from things we have done in the past and find new ways to inspire fire prevention and safety on Hill AFB and within its surrounding communities.”