Ramstein opens new vehicle registration substation, implements new processes

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - The 86th Mission Support Group and the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron opened a new vehicle registration substation August 15, 2024 at Ramstein Air Base on the second floor of the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center Mall.



The Ramstein substation is the first response to the increased demand for vehicle registration services following the closing of the Sembach Vehicle Registration Office.



According to 86th Mission Support Group leadership, the new substation will help alleviate some of the immediate challenges and frustrations experienced by the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



“We understand the frustrations over the vehicle registration process and want to reassure the KMC that your voices are being heard,” said U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, 86th MSG commander. “We are working with the vehicle registration leadership teams and have multiple efforts in the works to improve this process.”





What services will be provided at the substation?



Customers will be able to complete vehicle renewals, de-registrations and changes of personal information at the Ramstein substation on a first-come, first-serve basis, without needing to queue in.



Customers in need of any other services will be referred to the Kapaun Vehicle Registration Office.



Additional services may be offered at the Ramstein substation in the future as the 86 MSG leadership team continues to evaluate additional processes to effectively and efficiently serve the KMC, Cunningham added.





Significant updates on the Kapaun Vehicle Registration Office:



For KMC members requiring services from the Kapaun Vehicle Registration Office, the virtual queue system will remain in effect for now while 86th MSG leadership evaluates alternative solutions, Cunningham added.



However, there is no longer a limit to the number of individuals that can enter the queue, as the virtual system is continuously rolling appointments over to eliminate any issues with entering or staying in the queue.



Additionally, the “Friday for First Timers and Finals” program has been discontinued to support the continuous roll-over of queued appointments at the Kapaun Vehicle Registration Office.





How you can help:



The 86 MSG leadership team continues to request patience and understanding while Team Ramstein navigates the ever growing vehicle registration process.



KMC members are encouraged to utilize the interactive PDF guide to confirm the correct documentation for your upcoming appointments, and ensure vehicle registration personnel are able to provide customers with as efficient service as possible. You may also watch a tutorial video on accessing and navigating the guide at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWRDwMMVtxc or https://www.dvidshub.net/video/933246/ramstein-guide-vehicle-registration.





Have questions?



For more information on vehicle registration, visit the wesbite at https://www.ramstein.af.mil/PCS-Info/Newcomers-Info/Vehicle-Registration/.



You may also email the Kapaun Vehicle Registration Office org box at 569USFPS.S5BV.VehicleRegistration@us.af.mil. You will receive a response within 1-3 business days.