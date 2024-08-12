USS Blue Ridge and Commander, 7th Fleet Depart Koror, Palau

U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff departed Koror, Palau, after following a scheduled port visit, Aug. 10 - 14, 2024.



Palau is a Pacific Island nation that is part of the freely associated states and part of the Compact of Free Association with the United States.



“Thank you to the people of Koror for their warm welcome of our Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet teams. This visit marked the first for USS Blue Ridge, and is a testament to our shared cooperation with Palau to promote freedom and security in this region,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “We are fortunate to have had the opportunity for our team to meet with Palauan leaders; engage with the community; and experience Palauan culture and hospitality."



On the first night, Sailors and Marines aboard Blue Ridge participated in a bi-monthly community event at the local “680 Night Market.” The venue hosted local businesses, showcased local dance performances, and displayed Palauan culture. The U.S. 7th Fleet Band, “Orient Express,” performed live at the 680 Night Market.



“I am very fortunate to say I was able to visit Palau while on patrol,” said Musician 1st Class Mark Lame. “Being able to perform with other members of the band, to showcase our talents, entertain the local community, and strengthen the U.S.-Palau relationship, that’s something special and I am happy to say I was part of it.”



On the second day of the scheduled port visit, the Palauan residents hosted a softball tournament with five teams, representing various entities within the community. The tournament lasted eight hours with the “Ambassadors,” of the U.S. Embassy in the Republic of Palau, claiming victory.



"I was amazed at the level of competitiveness and camaraderie during the soft-ball tournament," said Chief Damage Controlman Christopher Thibodeau. "Everyone had fun and it was nice to see the various talents displayed on the field. I've gained an experience of a lifetime to have visited Palau and compete against various teams across the communities."



Also, during the port visit, Maj. Jonathan Will, deputy fleet marine officer, visited Peleliu for a historical site tour and to meet with Marines operating within the area of operation. The Republic of Palau has historical significance and the island of Peleliu played a strategic role during World War II. From Sept. 15 – Nov. 27, 1944, Operation Stalemate II: The Battle of Peleliu took place in Palau, becoming one of the highest casualty rates of any amphibious assault in the Pacific operations.



“Visiting Peleliu was … an extremely rewarding experience. It was fascinating [to] learn about the battle, as well as their current mission on Peleliu. Seeing the battlegrounds in person, feeling the humidity, tripping over roots and coral rocks, and looking through the windows of machine gun bunkers give an entirely different perspective compared to reading a book or watching a movie,” said Will. “Seeing both the American and Japanese memorials… helped me appreciate the extraordinary bravery, patriotism, and dedication not just of our Marine ancestors, but also of those we were fighting, who are now some of our closest allies.”



This port visit marked the first time the Blue Ridge has pulled into the Republic of Palau and highlighted the importance of the meaningful exchanges while building and strengthening the partnership with the people of Palau.



"We are thankful and honored that the Blue Ridge had the opportunity to visit Palau. Our Sailors were able to experience the historical and modern-day importance of this beautiful country, while enjoying the food, culture, and sites,” said Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Blue Ridge. “We look forward to future opportunities to strengthen our friendship and further our shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific."



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

