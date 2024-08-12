USACE Chief of Engineers signs Tampa Harbor Navigation Improvement Study Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla (Aug. 14, 2024) – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon signed the Chief’s Report Aug. 14, 2024, for the Tampa Harbor Navigation Improvement Study in a ceremony at USACE Headquarters in Washington, D.C. today.



The purpose of the Tampa Harbor Navigation Improvement Study is to reduce marine transportation costs and operational inefficiencies for tankers, bulk carriers, and general cargo ships using Tampa Harbor and improve navigation efficiency within the Federal Tampa Navigation Channels.



“I would like to commend Jacksonville District’s Tampa Harbor Navigation Improvement project delivery team for their steadfast dedication to this critical study and delivering their final report for the Chief to sign off on schedule and within budget,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander, Col. Brandon Bowman.



The three-year study, which began with the signing of a Feasibility Cost Sharing Agreement between the Jacksonville District and Port Tampa Bay, the non-federal sponsor, in Aug. 2021, was designed to reduce marine transportation costs and increase transportation efficiencies in the Tampa Harbor Federal Navigation Channel.



The Chief’s Report details USACE’s plan to create future desirable conditions, including reducing the frequency of maintenance dredging intervals, expanding habitat through the beneficial use of dredged materials, and creating economic efficiencies by providing material for port infrastructure and public projects.



"The Tampa Harbor Navigation Improvement project will have an impact on the economic vitality of our entire region. This generational project will allow new and larger vessels to come, bringing with them economies of scale and all the things Floridians use in their everyday lives. The project will have a profound impact, greatly enhancing regional and state supply chains in one of the fastest growing regions of the country,” explained Port Tampa Bay President & CEO Paul Anderson.



With the signing of the Chief’s Report, the study’s recommended plan will begin the process of federal review and congressional consideration for inclusion in future Water Resources Development Act legislation to fund implementation.



“The Chief’s signing of this report is a significant milestone for navigation in the Tampa Harbor, and this improvement project brings increased economic value to the nation now and in the decades to come,” said Bowman.



The Tampa Harbor Federal Navigation Project includes roughly 70 miles of channels from the Gulf of Mexico entrance at the Egmont Bar north to the City of Tampa, including Hillsborough River, Alafia River, and the Upper Channels.



Port Tampa Bay is Florida’s largest port in cargo tonnage and land area. It serves as a major cruise port and services a diverse mix of bulk, break-bulk, container commodities, and energy products that serves Florida. The port contributes over $17 billion in economic impact supporting more than 85,000 jobs. The Tampa Harbor Federal Navigation Channel was last deepened to 43 feet and in some areas 47 feet.



To learn more about the project, visit https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Tampa-Harbor/

