Hawaii's Own Represents at the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Sgt. Lianne Hirano | A U.S. Soldier participates in the second ruck march event during the 2024 Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lianne Hirano | A U.S. Soldier participates in the second ruck march event during the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at the Army Mountain Warfare School, Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 5, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano) see less | View Image Page

JERICHO, Vermont — Army National Guard competitors from across the country competed in the National Best Warrior Competition (NBWC) from Aug. 4 - 9, 2024. This competition brings the best-of the-best Soldiers to engage in challenging events designed to push Soldiers to their limits in physical fitness, mental intellect, and tactical prowess in warrior tasks and battle drills.



Hawaii’s own U. S. Army Spc. Andruw Nakamura, an infantryman assigned to the 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment (1-299 CAV), 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard, placed second overall in the “Soldier” category. He was one of 14 Soldiers from various states competing in the NBWC.



“Representing Hawaii here in the State of Vermont at the National Best Warrior Competition is important because we’re a small state located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and disconnected from the rest of the nation,” said Nakamura. “This gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our technical aptitude and tactical proficiency that we train for each and every year as we stand ready to support Hawaii and the nation.”



To earn the honor to compete at the national level competition, Nakamura had to previously win company, battalion, brigade, and regional competitions, earning his place in the national contest.



“It’s important for our Soldiers to participate in this national level Best Warrior Competition as it's an opportunity to showcase our ability and talent," said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Roger Uganiza, command sergeant major of the 1-299 CAV. “It highlights our readiness, proficiency, training, and that our Soldiers can compete at the highest level.”



The Best Warrior Competition Soldiers competed in multiple events that included small-arms and machine gun weapon qualification ranges, the Army Combat Fitness Test, ruck marches of various distances, a written exam, a review board, a historical weapon familiarization, and a biathlon.



“As National Guard Soldiers, they faced the distinct challenge of taking time away from their careers, friends, and family to train and be tactically proficient in their skills on the same level as active duty Soldiers,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Palmer, garrison command sergeant major of the Vermont Army National Guard and Non Commissioned Officer In Charge of the competition. “Just to get to this level alone, whether they win or not, these Soldiers have proven that they are some of the best we have within our fighting force.”



The events are specifically designed to test the agility and adaptability of non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted Army Soldiers through demanding trials and evaluations.



"The competition is designed to be challenging and every single competitor will be tested, but overall he [Nakamura] has the skills, ability, and confidence to overcome any challenge he faces.” said Uganiza.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Caden Biddinger, a human resources specialist representing the Utah National Guard and Region VII alongside Nakamura, highlighted highs and lows of the competition.



“The camaraderie within the competition has been great,” said Biddinger. “In these types of competition environments, you rapidly get to know each other, share the same experiences of going through the struggles and challenges of the events and bond through that experience.”



The National Guard Best Warrior Competitions represents the best Army National Guard Soldier and exemplifies the level of training highlighting the readiness of the National Guard to answer the country's call to action when necessary.



“Events like the Best Warrior Competition make the National Guard organization better by showcasing that National Guard Soldiers are physically fit, mentally fit, trained, competent, and ready for any type of deployment or national response,” said Uganiza.“ Being able to represent like Nakamura has, he crushed it from the beginning, starting strong and finishing strong, and I’m very proud of him and the way he has represented Hawaii’s Soldiers.”



Even though he finished second, there was a silver lining to the effort and results. Spc. Andruw Nakamura will be joined by the following soldiers to form a National Guard squad in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition:



- 2024 National Best Warrior Competition Non-commissioned Officer of the Year, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kirtley Finnell, a combat engineer representing the Alabama Army National Guard



- Soldier of the Year, U.S. Army Sgt. Peter Fillion, an infantryman representing the New York Army National Guard



- U.S. Army Sgt. Hunter Grundhurd, an indirect fire infantryman representing the Montana Army National Guard



- U.S. Army Sgt. Trace Thompson, an infantryman representing the Missouri Army National Guard



“I accomplished what I set out to do, gave 100 percent on every task; I left nothing on the table and gave it my all,” said Nakamura. “Looking ahead we have the Best Squad Competition, where our National Guard team is up against the entire active duty Army and we intend to win.”