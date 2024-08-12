314th AW command chief retires after 29 years of service

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Chief Master Sgt. Cameron Davis, 314th Airlift Wing command chief, was recognized for his 29 years of service in the U.S. Air Force during a retirement ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 2, 2024.



Davis started as the command chief of the 314th AW in July 2021 and has served as a key strategist, operations advisor, mentor, and advocate for the mission.



Under his guidance, the Wing has trained over 1,200 aircrew students annually, preparing them for critical roles in the Department of Defense and international missions. His leadership has been pivotal in maintaining the Wing's status as the nation’s premier C-130 tactical airlift "Center of Excellence."



Davis began his career in May 1995, hailing from Beaver, Utah. Over the years, he has held numerous key leadership positions across various levels, including Squadron, Group, Wing, and major command levels.



His extensive experience spans assignments in Okinawa, South Carolina, Germany, Maryland, Nebraska, and Japan, showcasing his adaptability and commitment to serving wherever duty called.



Throughout his career, Davis has been an advisor to commanders on a wide range of issues, including military and civilian health, welfare, morale, mission readiness, and the professional development of personnel.



Davis's career is decorated with numerous awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal with silver oak leaf cluster and bronze oak leaf cluster, the Air Force Commendation Medal with two bronze oak leaf clusters, and the Meritorious Unit Award with four bronze oak leaf clusters, among many others.



These accolades reflect his unwavering dedication and outstanding performance in various roles and missions, including deployments in support of Operations SOUTHERN WATCH, NORTHERN WATCH, PLAN COLOMBIA, and ENDURING FREEDOM.



As Davis steps into retirement, he leaves behind a legacy of commitment, excellence, and unwavering service to his country.



His contributions have not only strengthened the 314th AW but have also made a lasting impact on the Air Force as a whole. The entire Air Force community extends its heartfelt gratitude and best wishes to Chief Davis for a fulfilling and well-deserved retirement.

