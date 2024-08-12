USAMMA holds change of command ceremony

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Col. Joselito “Joe” Lim, incoming commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Col. Joselito “Joe” Lim, incoming commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, speaks during USAMMA’s change of command ceremony Aug. 9 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Lim most recently served as chief of staff at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, USAMMA’s higher headquarters, which provided a unique opportunity to observe and get to know the USAMMA mission and workforce prior to taking command. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency held a change of command ceremony Aug. 9, celebrating its outgoing leader, Col. Gary Cooper, and welcoming its new commander, Col. Joselito “Joe” Lim.



Col. Marc Welde, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, presided over the ceremony, which featured the traditional passing of the unit colors before a large crowd inside Fort Detrick’s auditorium.



USAMMA is one of three direct reporting units to AMLC, the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.



Welde commended Cooper’s leadership of not just USAMMA over the past two years, but also as interim commander of AMLC for about five months prior to Welde’s arrival last August.



“I can’t even imagine having to balance command of both organizations, but in true form, Gary, you did it with grace and total enthusiasm,” Welde said.



USAMMA synchronizes and delivers medical materiel readiness capabilities for the joint force through strategic sustainment and supply management that enables global healthcare operations.



The AMLC commander highlighted numerous accomplishments under Cooper’s leadership, including managing medical materiel in Army prepositioned stocks around the world, valued at 1.2 billion dollars, distributing 2.7 million vaccine doses, and conducting more than 100 medical foreign military sales each year.



Additionally, the organization provided sustainment-level maintenance to thousands of Army units and completed over 13,000 work orders annually.



Cooper spoke directly to his USAMMA team during his remarks, urging them to continue their stellar mission support under Lim’s leadership.



“Keep pressing on,” Cooper said. “You won’t always have the answer, but you will always have purpose. You’re it, USAMMA. You're that purpose.”



Lim, who has served as AMLC’s chief of staff for the past year, has had the unique opportunity to observe and get to know his new workforce prior to taking command, as USAMMA shares its headquarters with AMLC at Fort Detrick.



“We’ve tackled a lot of initiatives over the year together and I’m absolutely honored to serve with you again,” Welde said to Lim. “You’re a trusted colleague, and now, a trusted commander.”



Lim is a seasoned MEDLOG leader, having served in a variety of command and staff level positions over his 27-year career.



“I am deeply honored by the trust and confidence placed in me to lead this exceptional organization,” Lim said. “I am reminded of the extraordinary legacy of excellence that has defined USAMMA as the forefront of medical readiness. That excellence will continue.”



Lim thanked Cooper for his leadership of the organization and continuing “the excellence that USAMMA is really known for.”



Cooper will next head to Army Futures Command in Austin, Texas, where he will serve as the Army Medical Department integrator.



A jovial and charismatic leader, the outgoing commander stayed true to his nature in his heartfelt farewell to his colleagues throughout the AMLC and USAMMA workforce.



“At the end of the day, our hearts are full and we are forever grateful for what you do,” the outgoing commander said. “I love you and there’s nothing you can do about it.”