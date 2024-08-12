Fort McCoy supports ceremony for opening of new Women's Health Center at Tomah VA Medical Center

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Officials prepare to cut the ribbon during the grand opening ceremony of the Women’s...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Officials prepare to cut the ribbon during the grand opening ceremony of the Women’s Health Center at the Tomah VA complex July 30, 2024, in Tomah, Wis. Many community leaders attended the event, including members of the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Garrison leadership team. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Several personnel from Fort McCoy were in attendance to support the grand opening ceremony of the new Women’s Health Center at the Tomah Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center complex July 30 in Tomah, Wis.



Members of the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team, including Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, the garrison command sergeant major, attended the event with several other garrison team members to represent the post as part of the event.



During the event, Tomah VA Public Affairs Officer Christie Clark served as master of ceremonies. Speakers included Chaplain Tara Shilts who provided the invocation and benediction; Tomah VA Director Karen Long; Dr. Mary Ellis, Chief of Staff at Tomah VA; and Dr. Jacquelyn Paykel, Women’s Health Center director.



Tomah VA Medical Center officials also gathered to have a ribbon-cutting event as part of the ceremony.



A Facebook post by the Tomah VA Medical Center staff later in the day discussed the importance of the center’s opening.



“Today marked an incredible day at Tomah VA Medical Center, as we celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Women's Health Center,” the post states. “It was truly inspiring to witness the strong turnout of women veterans, community members, military and veteran organizations joining forces for this momentous occasion. We take great pride in honoring and standing behind the remarkable women who have selflessly served our country. Thank you to everyone who joined us today.”



Fort McCoy regularly supports events with the Tomah VA Medical Center, especially around Memorial Day and Veterans Day.



Community outreach also is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”