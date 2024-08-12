19th MDG puts lifesaving skills to the test in Ready Eagle II

Courtesy Photo | Members of the 19th Medical Group provide medical care to a casualty role player...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the 19th Medical Group provide medical care to a casualty role player during the Ready Eagle II medical training exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 9, 2024. Ready Eagle II provided the 19th Medical Group with valuable training and identified areas for improving Home Station Medical Response capabilities at Little Rock AFB, ensuring readiness for any incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- The 19th Medical Group hosted the Ready Eagle II medical training exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 7-9, 2024.



Ready Eagle II is a component of the broader Ready Eagle exercises that are conducted across U.S. Air Force medical facilities. The event aimed to bolster Home Station Medical Response readiness capabilities and foster team integration.



Ready Eagle operates in three stages; crawl, walk, and run. The crawling stage involves local-level training and exercises, while the walking stage, represented by Ready Eagle I, encompasses multi-day classroom training conducted by Major Commands’ Ready Eagle Specialist Teams. Lastly, Ready Eagle II, the running stage, consists of two days of comprehensive in-classroom training followed by a one-day mass casualty exercise.



Forty-five participants from various entities including the Emergency Medical Team, the Emergency Preparedness Team, and Cabot High School Junior ROTC took part in the exercise, providing them with invaluable hands-on training that translates directly into real-world situations.



Ready Eagle II tests the medical response capabilities of the MDG during simulated natural disasters or mishaps. Moreover, the guidance provided by Ready Eagle specialists ensures that teams are equipped with the necessary resources and support to effectively respond to emergencies. This exercise not only identifies areas for improvement but also reinforces tactical drills and builds educational resources to enhance the proficiency of HSMR teams.



The MDG dedicates every Thursday as a training day to ensure that medics receive ongoing education and resources, including emergency response.



“After Ready Eagle II, the entire MDG felt prideful because of the outstanding teamwork that went into a successful response,” said 2nd Lt. Angela Cole, 19th MDG medical readiness and commander support staff flight commander. “The entire Ready Eagle Specialist Team was providing kudos to the MDG's capabilities, because even though we are considered a smaller medical treatment facility, that didn't stop our HSMR teams from effectively and efficiently responding to a large-scale disaster exercise.”



Ready Eagle II provided the 19th Medical Group with valuable training and identified areas for improving Home Station Medical Response capabilities at Little Rock AFB, ensuring readiness for any incident. Through rigorous training and collaboration, the MDG remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of the personnel and communities it serves.