Employee Spotlight: Teresa Fuerte, NB Ventura – Earned Accolades from CNAP for Outstanding Inventory Business Practices

Story by Beverly A. Footman, NAVSUP FLCSD Public Affairs Office



Naval Base Ventura, Calif. - At NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (FLCSD) Site Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Teresa Fuerte’s proactive inventory management keeps operations running smoothly, ensuring NBVC meets customer demands efficiently and accurately.



Her expertise was instrumental during the 2024 Supply Management Assessment, where her team successfully inventoried 2,309 locations and 7,907 line items valued at $72 million. Her efforts earned accolades from the Commander, Naval Air Forces Inspectors for outstanding inventory business practices, achieving an Outstanding rating in the Material Management Division.



Ms. Fuerte works closely with FLCSD, Aviation Support Detachment, and Communications Security teams, ensuring 100% stock accuracy to enhance Navy inventory efficiency. Her expertise in identifying and correcting database imbalances, resolving discrepancies, and conducting comprehensive analyses using multiple Business-Level Applications, such as the Navy Enterprise Program and Naval Aviation Logistics Command Management Information System for Organizational Maintenance Activities systems, is instrumental in maintaining a secure and accurate inventory management system.



Ms. Fuerte’s work is crucial to ensure NBVC is always ready to serve the Warfighter. Her key contributions include ensuring operational readiness by making essential supplies readily available, managing inventory to avoid unnecessary costs, and, most importantly, supporting mission success by providing necessary resources. She maintains smooth logistical coordination and accurate asset management and facilitates timely maintenance by ensuring parts are on hand. Ms. Fuerte’s stands out as a stellar Supply Technician and her dedication and expertise are vital to NAVSUP FLCSD’s mission of supporting operational readiness and efficiency.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 13:05 Story ID: 478596 Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Employee Spotlight: Teresa Fuerte, NB Ventura – Earned Accolades from CNAP for Outstanding Inventory Business Practices, by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.