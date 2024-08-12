U.S. STRATCOM commander addresses challenges and mission readiness with Team Kirtland

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — In a commander’s all-call July 17 at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander of the United States Strategic Command, addressed a variety of topics, emphasizing the importance of readiness in today’s complex global security environment.



Cotton, who previously commanded Air Force Global Strike Command, took a moment to reflect on his return, expressing pride in the achievements of the men and women under his command.



“About 19 months ago, I had the privilege of being your commander in a different role, as Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command,” said Cotton. “It is still an honor to serve with you and I appreciate everything you do each and every day.”



Cotton highlighted critical military challenges facing the U.S. and its allies today, particularly the evolving threat posed by near-peer adversaries, such as the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China. He noted that for the first time since the advent of nuclear weapons, the U.S. and its allies have two nuclear-peers to contend with.



Cotton elaborated on international laws and norms established post-World War II, and warned that this framework is increasingly under threat.



“A challenge is happening between strategic competitors to mold the future of international laws and norms” stated Cotton.



Illustrating the necessity for the military to adapt in the face of evolving geopolitical dynamics, Cotton underscored the significance of modernization within the U .S. nuclear triad, asserting that while the PRC is making advancements, the U.S. remains committed to maintaining its strategic capabilities.



“I'm the only combatant commander who has every platform and every weapon being modernized,” said Cotton, referring to the air, land, and sea components of the United States’s nuclear triad.



Cotton also acknowledged the importance of individual readiness, urging all personnel to strive for excellence.



“You can’t just be good,” stated Cotton. “You have to be awesome at your job. We don’t have time to fall behind.”



He further explained the perception of the U.S. military’s credibility in deterrence, which is critical to national security. The majority of deterrence lies in how adversaries interpret the effectiveness and readiness of U.S. forces. He emphasized the importance of understanding these security issues not just among military personnel, but also the broader American public.



“We need to get the American public to understand where we are,” stated Cotton.



The meeting concluded with a call to action for all service members to remain vigilant and to continue upholding the highest standards of readiness and operational capability.

