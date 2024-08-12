Notre Dame Sophomore finds Inspiration in STEM Future through Army Program

Courtesy Photo | Braeden Smith, as a rising high school senior in 2022, assists his shadow scientist in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Braeden Smith, as a rising high school senior in 2022, assists his shadow scientist in culturing cell lines for experimentation as a part of an internship at REGENXBIO Inc. in Gaithersburg, Maryland. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. – Braeden Smith, like many students who aspire to be scientists, knew from a young age that his future lay in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.



His childhood was filled with the joy of building Lego bricks, a creative outlet that allowed him to explore his imagination beyond the confines of play instructions. His models, whether a popsicle stick bridge that could hold 500 pounds or his Eagle Scout project as a student at St. John Regional Catholic school, recreating a symbolic representation of the Stations of the Cross, were a testament to his creative problem-solving skills. He found enjoyment in the process of brainstorming solutions to problems through the construction of individual parts in new ways. Now, as a sophomore studying chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of Notre Dame, Smith is living his childhood dream, further inspired by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command's Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science program.



At first, Smith’s initial MRDC GEMS session was just a way to keep his STEM interests engaged during the summer breaks. However, Smith felt so fulfilled that he returned for two more in high school and, most recently, returned to serve as a near-peer mentor at during the 2024 session, where he taught 9th-11th grade students bio-fabrication and commercialization. Smith’s students embarked on BioTrek learning adventures that allowed them to identify a real-world medical need, conceptualize a tissue-engineered medical product to potentially save lives and design a business model to deliver TEMP to patients.



“With GEMS, you can just focus on what you’re interested in, and you can take that as far or as little as you like,” says Smith. “I’m glad I could give back in the same way and enjoy the environment as I did for three years as a student.”



GEMS is an Army-wide summer program designed for 4th-11th grade students to give them immersive experiences working on engineering challenges and conducting hands-on laboratory experiments. Throughout GEMS, students further develop their understanding of various STEM concepts by working with near-peer mentors who dream to be scientists and engineers, just like Smith.



As he continues his studies in chemical and biomolecular engineering at Notre Dame, Smith feels that his experience in GEMS will shape his future career. One example he notes is that the program's emphasis on science-based modification projects, a requirement for GEMS students, aligns with the experiences in his undergraduate studies.



“I’m someone who never likes to just know that something happens without understanding why it happens,” says Smith. “I have to dive and go all the way in, which has led me to read up on a lot of scientific things I didn’t know about before that I found particularly interesting. GEMS will certainly shape how I pursue internships and studies while in college.”



However, Smith’s GEMS experience is just a part of his hopeful future with the DOD in STEM, thanks to the connections he formed with Army civilians and Soldier scientists. This fall, Smith is applying for the DOD Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation Scholarship-for-Service program designed to provide a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for STEM students. If accepted into the SMART program, Smith will work alongside DOD scientists and researchers during the summer, focusing on complex research, all while receiving full tuition, a generous stipend, book and healthcare allowances and a guaranteed future in the DOD.



As Smith pursues future opportunities within the DOD and other civic organizations, he hopes to focus his career on the broad field of biomolecular engineering with specific applications for gene therapy in oncology research. He underlines how his interests in gene therapy align with his passion for impacting medicine, affirming his childhood dreams and commitment to STEM.



“My love for problem-solving intertwines with the purpose of helping others through medicine,” says Smith. “I realize how my passion can serve others and I have determined there could not be a better career for me.”