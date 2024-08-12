From Craters to Combat-Ready: PACAF and JASDF Engineers Conduct Explosive Airfield Exercise

U.S. Air Force civil engineers from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron at Yokota Air Base and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) engineers participated in a live fire rapid airfield damage repair (RADR) exercise at Draughon Range, north of Misawa Air Base July 8-12, 2024. This joint exercise simulated enemy rocket attacks on the airfield with explosives, followed by rapid repair operations, emphasizing the importance of readiness and cooperation to maintain operational capabilities.



"During this exercise, we have collaborated with our JASDF bilateral partners to integrate our RADR capabilities,” said Capt. Vincent Chou, exercise officer in charge for the 374th CES. “The craters we created with controlled explosives simulate airfield damage, enhancing our ability to recover airfields in case of an attack and support the preservation of a free and open Indo-Pacific."



These bilateral training exercises are crucial for enhancing interoperability and maintaining readiness for potential real-world scenarios. Engineers used advanced materials and techniques, including quickset concrete, to repair more than 40 simulated craters created by controlled detonations carried out by Explosive Ordnance Disposal airmen. This training ensures that airfields can quickly return to operational status following enemy attacks, sustaining both offensive and defensive capabilities.



The exercise began with a thorough briefing where engineers from both nations discussed objectives and safety protocols. The scenario simulated a hypothetical enemy attack causing significant damage to the airfield.



“The purpose of this training is to improve our airfield recovery capability by providing practical training at this premier training ground under the supervision of the U.S. Air Force,” said Col. Yoshiko Kitagawa, JASDF Civil Engineer Group commander. “I believe that interoperability can be achieved by deepening mutual understanding between our teams and building a system where strengthening our alliance can be achieved through teamwork and learning from one another.”



Following the controlled detonations, the teams then moved to the range, where the explosives were strategically detonated to create realistic craters. Engineers assessed the damage, documented the extent of the destruction, and formulated a repair plan. The use of heavy machinery and quickset concrete demonstrated their effectiveness in rapid repair operations, essential for restoring airfields to a functional state quickly and ensuring that air operations can resume with minimal delay.



“This exercise with our JASDF allies is not only an opportunity for us to hone our skills but more importantly to build and strengthen alliances with our Japanese allies here in the Pacific,” remarked Lt. Col. Mike Kluger, commander of the 374th Civil Engineer Group. “Our civil engineers and airmen from all over Japan showcased their expertise in repairing any airfield within the theater. It’s our responsibility to demonstrate our capabilities as Air Force engineers and show the strength of our partnerships with our allies across the region so we can always be ready to launch and recover aircraft and continue to fight.”



In a real-world conflict scenario, the ability to quickly repair airfield damage is crucial for maintaining air superiority and supporting ground operations. This exercise demonstrated the readiness of both U.S. and Japanese forces to respond effectively to such challenges with speed and efficiency.



“Speed and quality are essential to repairing our airfields. The faster we can repair, the faster we can get aircraft back in the air,” said SMSgt. Barry Richards, senior enlisted advisor for PACAF Civil Engineer Readiness Branch. “Throughout the exercise, engineers from the U.S. and Japan worked side by side, exchanging techniques and insights. This collaboration not only enhanced their technical skills but also fostered a spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect. We have learned a lot from each other and strengthened our ability to operate jointly."



As the exercise concluded, participants reflected on the lessons learned and the importance of ongoing training. The successful completion of the exercise underscored the value of international cooperation in defense readiness and highlighted the continued commitment of both nations to enhancing their strategic capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.



“Without this type of training, we wouldn’t be as quick to react and respond to any challenge we may face in the future. Readiness is absolutely critical — without it, we fail,” added SMSgt. Richards.



The U.S.-Japan security alliance remains a cornerstone for maintaining peace and stability in the region. Through exercises like this, both nations continue to build on their strong partnership, ensuring they are ready to face any challenges that may arise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP From Craters to Combat-Ready: PACAF and JASDF Engineers Conduct Explosive Airfield Exercise, by Drew Buchanan