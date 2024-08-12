Fort Leonard Wood’s 399th Army Band marches in final review ceremony

As the announcer speaks of the significant role the fife, drum and bugle have played throughout military history, during a change-of-command ceremony for 169th Engineer Battalion held Aug. 9, he adds that those in attendance are witnessing history. He explains this is the last Sound Off for the 399th Army Band — the final review ceremony before its inactivation.



For one last time, the band stood in formation on Fort Leonard Wood’s Gammon Field, under the command of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jared DeLaney, 399th Army Band commander and bandmaster, ready to execute a mission they have done hundreds, if not thousands of times.



“Army bands perpetuate service identity, traditions and morale,” DeLaney said. “Army musicians are subject matter experts on Army ceremonies and serve a vital role in the facilitation and execution of reviews.”



During the ceremony, Col. Mark Glaspell, 1st Engineer Brigade commander and reviewing officer for the ceremony, called for a special round of applause to celebrate the band’s long history.



“As you heard during Sound Off, this will be the last change-of-command performance for the 399th Army Band,” he said. “So, if this has got to be the last one, we are honored that it is here with the mighty engineers. I want you to join me in thanking them for their service to the installation and all of the great performances they have given over the years.”



The band was originally activated more than 80 years ago, on June 1, 1944, as the 399th Armed Service Forces Band in Naples, Italy. Two years later, on Sept. 5, 1946, the band officially accepted their current name, the 399th Army Band. They were briefly inactivated on Jan. 20, 1947, following the end of their tour in Europe, only to be reactivated, from Nov. 13, 1947, to May 5, 1949.



It wasn’t until March 7, 1955, that the band was reactivated once again at their current home, Fort Leonard Wood, where, from day one, they have had an integral role in, not only the ceremonies they have performed in, but the history of the installation as well.



It is hard to say exactly how many ceremonies the 399th has participated in over the years, but DeLaney said they have performed in 170 in just the past nine months since he took command.



“We are part of something that predates our nation and our army,” DeLaney said. “Army musicians are charged to remain relevant and maintain 2.5 centuries of identity and tradition. I feel that today’s event highlighted how Army bands — Army musicians — succeed in connecting us to the past.”



With 70 years of continuous service at Fort Leonard Wood, the 399th has been on post longer than any other unit. However, the band is once again slated to inactivate by Oct. 14 as part of the Army’s force restructure, DeLaney said.



“(This change of command) is the last ‘Marching Review’ that we were capable of supporting due to our Soldiers’ imminent permanent changes of station and our divestment of equipment,” he added.



During this challenging and emotional time of change, DeLaney said the Army is being flexible and supportive by waiving the “minimum time on station” as well as considering accommodations regarding locations and timeframes.



“I believe the U.S. Army is going above and beyond to take care of the Soldiers and families of the 399th Army Band,” he said. “Our first sergeant is working closely with the Army Bands Talent Management NCO at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.”



DeLaney is currently working with installation leaders to determine the band’s ability to support command and community events between now and October, as members transition out to other bands across the Army.



Plans for a farewell tour will be announced once they are available.

