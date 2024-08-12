AMC names 2024 Hall of Fame inductees

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Six former Soldiers and Army Civilians will be inducted into the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame in recognition of their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families.



Since 2012, the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame has preserved the command's history and recognized the exceptional leadership, service and dedication of former AMC members for their remarkable efforts in support of the Army and the nation.



The AMC Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inductees are:



Lt. Gen. (retired) Kenneth Dahl served as the commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command from November 2015 to September 2018, implementing several initiatives to assist the Army in buying back readiness in the operational force. Most noteworthy was his vision to foresee the need for IMCOM to fall under an Army Command and his ability to be the catalyst recommending IMCOM become a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command. His leadership created transparency and consistency across the Army and recognition that IMCOM’s investments aligned with mission command priorities.



Maj. Gen. (retired) James (Jim) Myles served in the Army for over 36 years, culminating his career as the commanding general of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command. From July 2007 to September 2010, Myles led AMCOM through a pivotal period during the Global War on Terrorism, ensuring warfighters had the most capable and ready aviation and missile systems possible for mission success. He was instrumental in refining the post deployment reset process for aircraft which effectively supported the army force generation process for a decade into the future. The results of his efforts not only ensured aviation units had mission-ready aircraft to train and deploy, but the support infrastructure he helped establish evolved into the installation-level aviation support structure that we have today.



Mr. Robert Moore served nearly half a century in military and civilian service to our nation, including 10 years as part of the AMC enterprise. He was selected for the Senior Executive Service in 2003 and served in positions of increasing responsibility in U.S. European Command before becoming the deputy to the commanding general at U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. During his tenure at USASAC, Moore became one of the most knowledgeable experts on security assistance and foreign military sales in the Defense Security Cooperation Enterprise, advising several USASAC commanders and various life cycle management command leaders on best practices and working tirelessly to ensure the accuracy of case development and execution.



Mr. John Nerger was selected for the Senior Executive Service in July 2000 and became Army Materiel Command's fifth civilian executive deputy in May 2011, serving as a trusted advisor to the command's four-star leader. As EDCG, Nerger was responsible for materiel life cycle management, acquisition support, personnel and resource management, industrial base operations, enterprise integration, and provision of research and development, and science and technology. Prior to coming to AMC headquarters, Nerger served as the executive director of IMCOM, where he directed the multi-disciplinary management of facilities, programs, services and infrastructure for Army installations worldwide, overseeing a $13 billion annual budget, 85,000 employees,15,000 million acres and 934 million square feet of facilities.



Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) Rodger Mansker served as Army Materiel Command’s 16th command sergeant major from March 2017 to July 2020. Mansker served as the commanding general’s personal advisor on all enlisted‐related matters, primarily focused on the quality of life for Soldiers, civilians and families across the command as well as the training of the NCO corps and Soldiers.



Mr. Frank Zardecki served 60 years in military and civilian service, progressing through the ranks at Tobyhanna Army Depot from an electronics-mechanic helper to deputy to the commander. He was a driving force in establishing Tobyhanna as the premier electronics depot in the DOD and the major employer in northeast Pennsylvania. As an expert and leader in the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command the Army’s Organic Industrial Base, his service as a deputy to 15 depot commanders provided a constant and consistent focus on quality, leader development, efficient processes, costs and timeliness of delivery in the depot’s mission. Zardecki’s development and mentoring of the Tobyhanna Army Depot workforce stand as a testimony to his vision and leadership in preparing the depot for its future missions.



The Class of 2024 will be inducted into the AMC Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sep. 6 at AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal. For more information about the AMC Hall of Fame, go to https://www.amc.army.mil/Organization/History/Hall-of-Fame.

Date Posted: 08.14.2024