Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers schedules public meetings to present flood-risk management report for Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District have scheduled three public meetings to present information and gather public comments for the tentatively selected plan detailed in the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Flood Risk Management Study Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment.

    The draft report recommends a nonstructural plan that involves floodproofing or elevation of nearly 1,100 buildings located within Tangipahoa Parish. This voluntary program would include the elevation of 1,006 residential buildings and floodproofing of 82 nonresidential buildings. The draft report and supporting information is available online at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Tangipahoa-Parish-Feasibility-Study/.

    The three separate public meetings will be conducted in Hammond and Ponchatoula, La.

    The meeting dates and times are:
    Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
    Tangipahoa Parish Government Building
    15485 West Club Deluxe Road
    Hammond, La. 70403

    Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 6 p.m.
    Ponchatoula Community Center
    300 North 5th Street
    Ponchatoula, La. 70454

    The Tuesday meeting at 6:00 p.m. also will be streamed live simultaneously on the district’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/usacenola and available for a call-in listening option.

    Call-in listening option information
    Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 6 p.m.
    1-844-800-2712
    Access code
    2827 378 5117

    All three meetings will be recorded and made available for public viewing on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@usacenola

    The overall goal of the study is to identify potential actions to reduce the severity of flood risk, including flood damages and risk to public health and safety, to residents, businesses, and critical infrastructure within Tangipahoa Parish, through approximately 2083 (the 50-year period of analysis). The study area encompasses Tangipahoa Parish, which is approximately 823 square miles and located in Southeast Louisiana. Tangipahoa Parish is home to over 137,000 residents and 2,500 businesses.

    The general public, interested parties, and stakeholders are invited to comment on the release of the Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment. Written comments on the draft report will be accepted through Sept. 23, 2024. Comments should be directed to:

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Attention: Chief, Environmental Branch
    CEMVS–RPEDN, Room 3.200,
    1222 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO 63103
    Or by email at: tangipahoafs@usace.army.mil

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 10:45
    Story ID: 478573
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers schedules public meetings to present flood-risk management report for Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    public meetings
    Tangipahoa Parish
    flood-risk reduction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download