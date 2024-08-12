Corps of Engineers schedules public meetings to present flood-risk management report for Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District have scheduled three public meetings to present information and gather public comments for the tentatively selected plan detailed in the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Flood Risk Management Study Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment.



The draft report recommends a nonstructural plan that involves floodproofing or elevation of nearly 1,100 buildings located within Tangipahoa Parish. This voluntary program would include the elevation of 1,006 residential buildings and floodproofing of 82 nonresidential buildings. The draft report and supporting information is available online at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Tangipahoa-Parish-Feasibility-Study/.



The three separate public meetings will be conducted in Hammond and Ponchatoula, La.



The meeting dates and times are:

Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish Government Building

15485 West Club Deluxe Road

Hammond, La. 70403



Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula Community Center

300 North 5th Street

Ponchatoula, La. 70454



The Tuesday meeting at 6:00 p.m. also will be streamed live simultaneously on the district’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/usacenola and available for a call-in listening option.



Call-in listening option information

Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 6 p.m.

1-844-800-2712

Access code

2827 378 5117



All three meetings will be recorded and made available for public viewing on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@usacenola



The overall goal of the study is to identify potential actions to reduce the severity of flood risk, including flood damages and risk to public health and safety, to residents, businesses, and critical infrastructure within Tangipahoa Parish, through approximately 2083 (the 50-year period of analysis). The study area encompasses Tangipahoa Parish, which is approximately 823 square miles and located in Southeast Louisiana. Tangipahoa Parish is home to over 137,000 residents and 2,500 businesses.



The general public, interested parties, and stakeholders are invited to comment on the release of the Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment. Written comments on the draft report will be accepted through Sept. 23, 2024. Comments should be directed to:



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Attention: Chief, Environmental Branch

CEMVS–RPEDN, Room 3.200,

1222 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO 63103

Or by email at: tangipahoafs@usace.army.mil

