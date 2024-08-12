580th SWES: Cutting-edge software empowers warfighters

Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Jonathan Depina, 580th Software Engineering Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Jonathan Depina, 580th Software Engineering Squadron lead tester, demonstrates how the new C-130J aircraft Special Mission Display Processor works at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 30, 2024. The SMDP effort was a combined effort between Team Robins and Lockheed Martin to increase the government’s ability to produce software changes for the C-130J enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force Sustainment Center’s 580th Software Engineering Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, announced a new milestone for the C-130J, Super Hercules, aircraft.



A new software platform called the Special Mission Display Processor has been launched for this aircraft.



“It’s a new capability for the C-130J,” said Jacob Lunce, 580th SWES technical specialist. “This software provides an important increase to the government’s ability to produce software changes for the C-130 enterprise and assist our industry partner, Lockheed Martin, that are proprietors of the software.



“We are excited about the initial operational capability of the SMDP,” said Lunce. “This massive achievement, which has been in development since 2019, has large implications for the aircraft’s software and hardware.”

Lunce described the SMDP as a very powerful system. He said it plays a vital role in situational awareness, safety and communication for the aircraft. The software allows the aircraft to communicate with ground troops, and ships in real time via a tactical radio network.



The 580th SWES provides product development and sustainment of operational flight programs and missioned software for multiple variants of the C-130 fixed wing, HH-60 rotary wing and F-35 aircraft systems.



Their expertise ensures critical systems remain operational and effective.

With over 1.2 million flying hours collectively, the C-130J operates in 68 countries and serves the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, NASA and foreign militaries.



The SMPD is deployed on the C-130J to enhance its avionics capabilities. The SMDP provides a large display with color, digital moving maps, and integration with the multi-mode color radar for mission situational awareness. The SMDP also ensures compatibility with night vision devices, crucial for nighttime operations.



“The SMDP will allow the government to better meet warfighter needs and deliver software at the speed of need, rather than delivering late to need,” Lunce said.



“This effort is monumental by proving it’s possible for the 580th and Lockheed to work together to benefit the warfighter and increase capacity of the workload for this new platform.”



The C-130J is a versatile aircraft that can perform various missions. It can transport troops, cargo, and equipment, conduct aerial refueling, firefighting, and special rescue operations.