Egyptian officers visit Fort Leonard Wood

Senior leaders with Egypt’s Chemical Warfare Department visited Fort Leonard Wood from Aug. 7 to 9.



The visit was hosted by service members and civilians from U.S. Central Command and Fort Leonard Wood as an opportunity to advance cooperation and partnership between Egypt’s CWD, USCENTCOM and the U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School, said Roger Pineda, with USCENTCOM.



“These visits help improve our combined capacity to protect and respond to CBRN incidents; improve the interoperability between U.S. forces and Egyptian armed forces; and demonstrate our commitment to the partnership,” Pineda said.



The visitors included the director of the Chemical Warfare Department; the Chemical Warfare Brigade commander; and leaders from the CWD Operations Branch and CWD Planning Branch.



During the three-day visit, the group met with Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and USACBRNS leaders, heard from training and leader development experts, toured facilities and ranges, and had opportunities to dine in an Army Warrior Restaurant and the Exchange food court.



In Thurman Hall on day one, the visitors received an overview briefing on instructor training and the international military student training process — Fort Leonard Wood trains hundreds of international military students each year, with services provided by its International Military Student Office.



The second day of the visit included tours of the Chemical Defense Training Facility and the Lt. Joseph Terry CBRN First Responder Training Facility.



After lunch with senior Army Chemical Corps leaders in the 84th Chemical Battalion’s Army Warrior Restaurant, the group visited a range to see a Stryker armored fighting vehicle before touring Nord Hall, named after retired Maj. Gen. Alan Nord, who is credited with building the foundation of the current USACBRNS.



The third and final day of the visit included an office call with Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, and a stop at the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex, home of the Army Chemical Corps museum.



More photos from the visit are available to view and download on the Fort Leonard Wood Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortleonardwood/albums/72177720319435299.

