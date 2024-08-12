Career summit set for Aug. 22

Fort Leonard Wood’s next career summit is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 in Nutter Field House, where attendees will have opportunities to meet employers, interview for jobs and learn best practices for a successful transition from military service to civilian employment.



According to Walt Harris, Fort Leonard Wood transition services manager, the event is all about providing opportunities for professional growth.



“The career summit will give individuals the chance to advance their career search, practice networking skills and become comfortable having professional conversations,” Harris said. “Resume reviews, workshops and interview help will be on site as well.”



On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m., Harris said, and sessions are scheduled throughout the morning, to include:



-Achieving economic success, including information on employer benefits, starts at 9:15 a.m.;

-Career exploration with industry leaders begins at 9:45 a.m.;

-Preparing for interviews begins at 10:25 a.m.;

-Ignite your network and job searching with LinkedIn begins at 11:10 a.m.; and

-Supercharge your transition: SkillBridge and apprenticeships begins at 11:40 a.m.



The afternoon includes the in-person hiring fair portion of the event, Harris said, which runs from 1 to 4 p.m.



“It gives transitioning service members and employers a chance to meet one another, establish professional relationships and discuss potential job and/or internship opportunities,” Harris said, adding the event is a worthwhile investment in time, even for individuals not currently seeking employment or internships.



“Talk to the event organizers; talk to the other event attendees,” Harris recommended. “You never know who you might meet or what opportunity might become available in the future.”



Harris said the whole day of events is open to all service members, veterans, retirees, Defense Department civilian employees and family members.



Call 573.596.0175 for more information on this and other Transition Assistance Program services.

