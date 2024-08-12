Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Muskegon, Mi. Native Serves at Naval Station Great Lakes

    Sailor in the Spotlight: MASA Broughton

    08.12.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 12, 2024) – Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Jeremy Broughton is serving aboard Naval Station Great Lakes’ (NSGL), August 12.

    Broughton, a Muskegon, Mi., native has been in the Navy for one year and two months. He has been at NSGL for eight months. He wanted to come to Great Lakes to be closer to his family and friends in Michigan.

    Broughton has long wanted a career in law enforcement, and enlisted in the Navy as a Master-at-Arms (MA) in order to gain experience and develop skills in law enforcement. Currently, Broughton is an armorer for NSGL’s security department, but his primary goal is to become a K9 dog handler.

    “I don’t think there’s anything quite like the bond between a police officer and their K9,” said Broughton. “You build loyalty and trust with the dog and they become your best friend.”

    Some of Broughton’s hobbies include riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing. His favorite thing about being an MA is that he has the opportunity to help people.

