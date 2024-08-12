Strength of Cherry Point Clinic Found in Physical Therapy Department

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Nicholas Turi serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Nicholas Turi serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as a Physical Therapy Technician. Turi, a native of Wickliffe, Ohio, won the MCCS Cherry Point Powerlifting Meet on August 7, 2024 with a combined squat, bench press and deadlift weight of 1,585lbs. see less | View Image Page

The strength of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point is in the Physical Therapy Department.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Nicholas Turi, a Physical Therapy Technician serving aboard the clinic, won the Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point Powerlifting Meet on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.



“So many things inspire me to strength train and do Powerlifting. As a Physical Therapy Tech, I have learned that general strength training is actually one of, if not the most, beneficial things you can do for health, longevity, and preventative medicine,” said Turi. “I know Powerlifting is a little extreme in that sense, but I also just love it and really enjoy being as strong as I possibly can be.”



Turi, a native of Wickliffe, Ohio, serves aboard Naval Health Clinic as a Physical Therapy Technician. As part of his daily duties, he works with patients seeking to improve their strength and mobility after injuries and surgeries and assists those with chronic pain to move and feel better.



“Powerlifting and Strength Training has helped me incredibly with my job in Physical Therapy. The basis of PT [Physical Therapy] is strengthening to improve function and powerlifting has helped me understand so much about body mechanics and ultimately helps give me the best possible treatment I can to all of my patients,” said Turi.



Service aboard the clinic improves his power lifting by deepening his understanding the human body and the muscular system said Turi. This knowledge enables him to train safer by employing a proactive approach to avoid pain and injury while enhancing his recovery.



Active-duty service members stationed aboard the base were invited to participate in the competition with the winner determined by totaling the weights of three lifts. Turi claimed victory with a total weight of 1,585lbs; 585lbs in squat, 375lbs in bench press and 625lbs in deadlift.



“My only advice to strength and powerlifting training is consistency and patience. Staying consistent with workouts is crucial and have patience with how much you progress over time as well as with increasing weights,” says Turi. “It is a very long and slow journey, but it is very rewarding.”