NAVSCIATTS Receives Second Consecutive CNO Expeditionary Safety Award

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. (August 2, 2024) – Mr. Peter I. Belk, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, awarded the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) with the 2023 Chief of Naval Operations Naval Expeditionary Readiness Through Safety Award, August 2, 2024, at a ceremony held in Virginia Beach, Vir.



This marks the second year running, and the third overall, that NAVSCIATTS has been recognized for outstanding achievement in readiness and economy of operations through safety, receiving the same distinction in 2022 and 2015 for exemplary efforts and outstanding operational risk management.



“This award recognizes the exceptional commitment of NAVSCIATTS to safety, readiness, and the well-being of our personnel,” explained Belk, who in the past served as the U.S. Special Operations Command’s Deputy Director for Strategy, Policy, Plans, and Concepts. “It also recognizes the professionalism and accountable leadership that define this outstanding team. Your achievements in safety set a high standard and your contributions to our national security are absolutely vital.”



The award, established in 2008 to underscore the U.S. Navy’s commitment to integrating safety into mission readiness and ensuring that expeditionary forces can operate effectively while minimizing risk, is awarded annually for exceptional professionalism, commitment to excellence, solid leadership, teamwork, and an in-depth risk-management culture resulting in safe and effective operations.



“It is with great pride that the command accepts the CNO’s 2023 Safety Award,” expressed Cmdr. Robert LeClerc, NAVSCIATTS commanding officer. “This prestigious award underscores the effectiveness of our safety protocols and the diligence of our entire team.”



This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the NAVSCIATTS staff to fostering a positive safety environment of day-to-day operations and high-risk training evolutions supporting allied and partner nation security force professionals.



“Master Chief Marnick and I cannot take credit for this consecutive award, as it is the continued dedication of our Chief’s Mess; our entire staff of uniformed members, general schedule employees, and contractors; and the leadership of our safety officer, Mr. Jesse Flies, who deserve all the credit for this accomplishment,” explained LeClerc, a 2006 U.S. Naval Academy graduate who has spent most of his service as a Navy SEAL.



NAVSCIATTS’ safety protocols are evaluated annually and readdressed before training begins each semester, taking a hard look during classes and again after completion to ensure best practices are always in place.



“Safety is a basic human need that when present causes people to have a sense of security and belonging, providing an environment where they learn, create, and innovate more effectively,” said Flies, who also works as NAVSCIATTS’ learning standards officer. “Working with the assistance of Chief Petty Officer Eugene Murphy, we practice the philosophy that ‘safety first is safety always.’”



With the mission of training and educating partner nation security force professionals across tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums, NAVSCIATTS has trained with nearly 14,000 students from 129 allies and partners to date.



LeClerc stated, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the highest standards of safety as we prepare our warfighters and international security force professionals for their crucial roles in defending our countries and families.”



NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant commanders’ theater security cooperation priorities. Approximately 65 percent of the world’s recognized nations have trained with this historic command.