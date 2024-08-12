Sailor from West Columbia serves with U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Recruit Jonathan Anderson, from West Columbia, South Carolina, serves the U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Recruit Jonathan Anderson, from West Columbia, South Carolina, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia. The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in West Columbia. see less | View Image Page

Seaman Recruit Jonathan Anderson, from West Columbia, South Carolina, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in West Columbia.



“I was on a roller derby team named the Carolina Wreckingballs, and I learned to keep getting up whenever I fall,” said Anderson. “Without getting to experience falls from practice and bouts, you will not gain any skills. If you’re not falling, you’re not learning. I also had a friend in the Air Force who inspired me to always be hopeful and courageous, no matter how bleak and dreary things can get, there is always a light that never goes out.”



Anderson joined the Navy seven months ago.



“My grandfather served in the Philippine Air Force during World War II and my brother served in the U.S. Army,” said Anderson. “I joined the Navy to create a path towards the betterment of myself and accomplish goals while continuing to learn as I go along. They both inspire me to strive for better while working hard and staying diligent.”



Today, Anderson serves as a logistics specialist.



“What I like the most about being a logistics specialist is that we keep inventory and have everything accounted for when supply is needed elsewhere domestically or overseas,” said Anderson. “It’s really cool to know we are there to fuel our Navy.”



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Anderson serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Anderson has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“I’m proud of my shipmates for being constantly willing to serve and having due diligence,” said Anderson. “I am also proud of achieving sharpshooter at boot camp.”



Anderson can take pride in serving America through military service.



“Serving in the world’s greatest navy allows me to be confident and always reach for higher while learning as many things as I can along the way,” said Anderson.