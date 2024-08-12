595th TSB holds change of command, relinquishment of responsibility ceremony

Photo By Pachari Middleton | Maj. Gen. Gavin A. Lawrence (left), commanding general, U.S. Army Military Surface...... read more read more Photo By Pachari Middleton | Maj. Gen. Gavin A. Lawrence (left), commanding general, U.S. Army Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), prepares to award the Legion of Merit to Col. Eric W. Anderson (center), outgoing commander, 595th Transportation Surface Brigade, and to Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Tilghman, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, 595th TSB, during a change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony July 13, 2024, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Pachari Middleton) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait -- The 595th Transportation Surface Brigade held a change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 13, 2024.



Col. Eric W. Anderson passed the reins of command of the Desert Knights to Col. Sean R. Wilson. The senior enlisted advisor of the 595th, Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Tilghman, relinquished the responsibilities of his position to Sgt. Maj. Daniel Candelario.



The event was hosted by Maj. Gen. Gavin A. Lawrence, commander of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC).



“I charge the 595th with one of our command’s most challenging and critical mission sets—providing strategic movement and deployment support to the warfighter across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” said Lawrence. He credited Anderson’s knowledge of transportation and logistics for significantly enhancing the unit’s role by anticipating requirements and harmonizing efforts across the Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise.



“In response to threats to international shipping, the brigade rapidly adjusted contracting capabilities to deliver critical material handling equipment, customs clearance, warehousing, and ground distribution to support new NAVCENT requirements, improving maritime security and stability on the Red Sea,” said Lawrence.



Anderson said in the end, for him, the team and the people will resonate more than the statistics and numbers attributed to his time in command, which was a year that he called difficult, but rewarding.



“I’ll have a lot of fond memories of this year. It was challenging, but it was worth it. It was worth it to come over here and contribute to the history and lineage of this brigade in this environment, in this AOR, with these people. I’ll remember it for a long time. Desert Knights. With Honor.”



Lawrence welcomed Wilson, calling him the right leader to take command of the brigade and “to continue building on the 595th’s great legacy of excellence.”



“I am truly honored to serve with and lead the Soldiers, NCOs, officers, and civilians of the 595th Desert Knights and look forward to a challenging and rewarding command as part of this winning team,” said Wilson.



The mission of the 595th Transportation Surface Brigade is to integrate and synchronize surface deployment and distribution capabilities to project readiness and sustain the armed forces in support of all CENTCOM operations.